HEALTHCAREfirst Announces CEU Education Partnership with Curaport

HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced a partnership with Curaport, the online education portal leader for home health and hospice.

Through this partnership, HEALTHCAREfirst customers will have access to more than 100 hours of accredited continuing education opportunities and resources designed to help them stay on top of the latest in regulatory changes and industry trends.

“We are excited about our partnership with Curaport,” said J. Kevin Porter, HEALTHCAREfirst President & CEO. “We recognize that acquiring continuing education can be costly for many agencies and are looking forward to giving our customers an opportunity to receive high quality education while earning CEUs at no cost to them.”

Curaport’s live and on-demand webinars feature industry best practices and the most sought after educators to give home health and hospice staff the knowledge and tools needed to navigate through changes in the healthcare industry and excel as healthcare industry professionals.

“I am pleased to partner with HEALTHCAREfirst to offer their customers CEU approved education,” remarked Tripp Matthews, CEO of Curaport. “Together we will give their customers the information they need to navigate through changes in the healthcare industry and excel as healthcare professionals and organizations, without breaking the bank.”

Agencies can request access by contacting HEALTHCAREfirst at connect(at)healthcarefirst(dot)com.

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, outsourced revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and OASIS Review), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com.

About Curaport

Curaport's mission is to bring together a wide variety of healthcare consultants, thought leaders and content experts who deliver relevant, impactful information through an easy to-access online platform. Curaport's webinars, articles and videos feature industry best practices and give users the operational tools needed to navigate through changes in the healthcare industry.