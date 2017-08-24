A USA Security Officer uses the P3 Mobile℠ application with his smartphone to capture and record site data while on a tour at a client's site in Florida. Having the most highly-trained Intelligent Officer Network℠ is an incredible value add, and uniquely positions us as a safety and security services firm that deploys the best Security Officers - David Kahn, Chief Human Resource Officer

U.S. Security Associates (USA), the market leading and wholly-owned safety and security services provider, announces the next chapter in their industry-exclusive training, development and recognition initiative. The security company’s SecuritySTARS® continues the expansion of their Intelligent Officer Network℠ (ION), providing Security Officers with a comprehensive deeper dive into their industry leading P3 Technology Platform℠ and advanced mobile training.

As the key training and development module within SecuritySTARS® Level Two, P3 Mobile℠ prepares their OfficerFORCE℠ to use real-time data capture and predictive analytics, equipping them with the ability to capture and communicate potential incidents with clients in real-time. Through this advanced curriculum, USA has effectively enabled their ION to provide clients with the best safety and security solutions, while also reducing risk.

Harold Underdown, SVP Security Officer Force Development, commented, “This proprietary technology uses the most robust array of data attributes and artificial intelligence algorithms in the entire industry. By training our Security Officers to be fluent users of this advanced mobile technology platform, we equip them with the ability to predict and prevent incidents from occurring. The combination of our highly skilled and well-trained Offficers with our P3℠ technology is a force multiplier, which provides our clients consistency of service, innovation, and ultimately better outcomes.”

The P3 Mobile℠ module of SecuritySTARS® Level Two details the capabilities of dynamic tours and the predictive power behind data capturing. This additional skillset provides USA’s OfficerFORCE℠ with industry leading safety and security technology solutions, transitioning from detect and respond to identifying and preventing incidents in real-time.

David Kahn, Chief Human Resource Officer, shared, “Having the most highly-trained Intelligent Officer Network℠ is an incredible value add, and uniquely positions us as a safety and security services firm that deploys the best Security Officers to each of our client sites. That said, P3℠ isn’t just for Security Officers. The P3 Technology Platform℠ embraces even better outcomes for our clients, providing them with the peace of mind in knowing that their people, property and assets are protected.”

