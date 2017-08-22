Fisher Real Estate Lists Exclusive Spectacular Shawkemo Compound

4 Wingspread Lane Nantucket This absolutely stunning Nantucket property is situated on over 3.5 acres and was developed with design by Botticelli and Pohl, construction by J Brown Builders, interior by Kathleen Hay Designs and landscape by Ernst Land Design.

Nantucket is a playground for all ages in many respects. With stunning beaches, private yacht, golf and tennis clubs, five-star restaurants and various outdoor activities, it’s easy to see why natives and visitors always come back for more. While there is no shortage of activities or events on island, homes with full, top-of-the-line amenities are a rare, and special find.

This is true of a unique Nantucket home, 4 Wingspread Lane, in the private area of Shawkemo. This five-bedroom main house includes beautiful finishes throughout, a spectacular master suite, chef’s kitchen and lower entertainment level. Sundrenched French doors lead to a large deck and expansive outdoor space with multiple dining areas, large pool, private tennis court and an expansive yard. The lower level is complete with a home theater, custom wine cellar, gym and spa.

The home offers unobstructed views of Nantucket Harbor and multiple lighthouses from the second floor guest rooms and deck. All bedrooms have full baths, large walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings as well. The spacious master suite is gorgeous and accessed from the second floor living area with a large bath, steam shower, ample closet space, separate sitting room and a wood-burning fireplace.

This absolutely stunning property is situated on over 3.5 acres and was developed with design by Botticelli and Pohl, construction by J Brown Builders, interior by Kathleen Hay Designs and landscape by Ernst Land Design – a team considered the best in class on Nantucket. The thoughtfulness of scale, design, layout and attention to every detail are not to be missed and should not be overlooked in this magnificent Nantucket offering at 4 Wingspread Lane.

About Brian Sullivan, Principal Broker – Fisher Real Estate

Brian Sullivan came to Nantucket in 1996 and set about building a dynamic career spanning over 20 years in Nantucket real estate. As one of the top brokers on the island, he has participated in hundreds of millions in transactions to date and has been quoted by CNN Money and Barron’s. For more information, please call (508) 228-4407, or visit http://fishernantucket.com. The office is located at 21 Main Street, Nantucket, MA 02554.

About Fisher Real Estate

Founded in 2016, Fisher Real Estate Nantucket is a forward-thinking Nantucket brokerage, founded on personal relationships. At Fisher Real Estate, we know that the Island means something different to everyone, and we believe that there is a Nantucket home for everyone. More than just a piece of real estate, Nantucket is a lifestyle.