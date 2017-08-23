AccountingSuite Announces Integration with Stripe

AccountingSuite users can benefit from having the power of internet commerce built directly into their accounting & inventory management software. Users are going to love the new features and improve cash management through pre-payments.

AccountingSuite announced the release of a Stripe integration that allows users to seamlessly sync their online payment revenue with their accounting file. The integration empowers users to accept pre-payments on sales orders in real-time as well as collect cash receipts on open invoices via email or phone. Additionally, the integration allows businesses to process daily transfers that match each individual invoice and cash receipt for automated reconciliation.

AccountingSuite is an award-winning accounting software with built-in advanced inventory management solutions. The pure cloud application allows users to login anytime from any device and provides unlimited transactions as well as multiple users. The software is a popular alternative for CPAs and accountants because it adheres to GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) unlike other popular accounting programs; lack of this backbone in an accounting system allows inexperienced users to make changes to the file after closing. AccountingSuite partners with accountants to deliver the software as low as $5 per month per client.

Stripe is the best way to accept payments online and in mobile apps. Its set of software tools enable the fastest-growing companies to simplify payments and accelerate their businesses globally. Today Stripe processes billions of dollars a year for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world, from newly-launched startups to Fortune 500s. Kurt Kunselman, COO of AccountingSuite, commented on the recent launch of the integration, “We are thrilled to announce the Stripe integration as AccountingSuite users can benefit from having the power of internet commerce built directly into their accounting and inventory management software. Users are going to love the new features and improve cash management by making it easier to accept pre-payments.”

AccountingSuite will be showcasing their award-winning software with the new Stripe integration at Accountex USA in Boston, September 6th through the 8th to over a thousand accounting and finance professionals.

About AccountingSuite

AccountingSuite is a powerful, all-in-one business application for accounting, cloud banking, order management, inventory management, project and time tracking in one cloud-driven platform. Our mission is to provide easy to use, no-nonsense software that is scalable for startups, entrepreneurs, and growing companies to manage not only finances, but day to day operations. Learn more at http://www.accountingsuite.com.