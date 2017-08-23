'We are very pleased with these latest orders. We continually innovate and improve products to enable our customers to enhance their production capabilities and overcome technology challenges,' states Alexander Forozan.

Heidelberg Instruments GmbH, leading supplier of maskless aligner and laser lithography systems, announced orders for advanced VPG+ 800 Volume Pattern Generators from two major Asian based phtotomask production groups.

The breakthrough VPG+ system is designed to fulfill tomorrow’s demand for production of advanced photomasks as well as a solution for mid volume direct write lithography applications. It utilizes the latest innovations in software, electronics and optics, including a newly and custom designed spatial light modulator powering an unmatched exposure speed with excellent image quality specifications. The VPG+ is a robust platform and provides a reliable solution with the lowest cost of ownership.

“We are very pleased with these latest orders. We continually innovate and improve products to enable our customers to enhance their production capabilities and overcome technology challenges,” states Alexander Forozan, VP of Sales and Business Development. “With the VPG+ System, we’ve drawn from our leadership in direct write lithography technology to address unmet challenges in production of large area photomasks that require exposure of very complex patterns”.

