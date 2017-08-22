Lightning Labels Announces Winners of 6th Annual Photo Contest

This year's first place winner Mad Viking LLC Every year brings an inspiring batch of new entrants, and we're thrilled with the quality of this year's competitors.

Each of the past six years, Lightning Labels has sent out a call for users of its custom label services to take attractive pictures of these labels and stickers, demonstrating the variety and creativity of their designs. Submissions this year were open from May 18 to July 1 and a great group of label images came in. Now, it's time to announce the winners of the sixth annual Photo Contest, along with the prizes they've received:



Grand Prize: Mad Viking LLC created a fierce two-tone label for its beard and mustache products, earning a 60" flatscreen HDTV.

2nd Prize: Outlaw Soaps used old-timey flair to make its body wash products look truly unique. Its prize is an Apple iPad.

3rd Prize: Ash and Oak Candle Company delivered a zesty and colorful yellow label for its candles, earning a pair of wireless Beats headphones.

4th Prize: Rachel Horwitz Design Group, LLC crafted a refreshing and natural look for a detoxifying cleanser squeeze tube. This won the company $500 in Lightning Labels credit.

5th Prize: Southern Girl Soapery scooped fifth place with a golden, text-based label for lemon drop body scrub, earning $300 Lightning Labels credit.

"Every year brings an inspiring batch of new entrants, and we're thrilled with the quality of this year's competitors," said Lightning Labels Director of Business Development AnneMarie Campbell. "As always, the winners show the breadth of different looks a great label can create."

Companies inspired by the winners' design smarts - or eager to get a head start on entering a future photo contest themselves - can begin thinking about the ways custom labels can help spotlight their products. No matter what the item is, or what kind of container it comes in, well-designed labels may be a critical promotional element, making products look irresistible on shelves.

