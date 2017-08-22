Movoto Real Estate The future of real estate will be won by those who can fuse excellent customer service with technology and data.

Movoto Real Estate adds Bay Area Real Estate Broker Jennifer Cheung to its growing list of California real estate experts.

Jennifer began her real estate career in 2007 where she worked in commercial real estate, marketing local and international commercial lease agreements.

“I decided to give residential a shot and began my career with Redfin, working my way up the ranks from a Field Agent to a Senior Agent, said Cheung.”

Cheung branched out on her own and founded Cheung Homes in 2014 and served as a broker until she came upon Movoto Real Estate.

“Movoto is doing brokerage growth right, and I wanted to be a part of it,” Said Cheung.

“They have cultivated a nurturing and supportive environment for their team that promotes long-term success.”

In modern real estate, technology plays a pivotal role in the success of not only the company, but the agents and brokers as well.

“The future of real estate will be won by those who can fuse excellent customer service with technology and data,” Cheung declared.

About Movoto

Movoto Real Estate was founded on a simple principle: Selling and buying real estate is too complicated. That’s why Movoto has dedicated over a decade to simplifying it. From humble beginnings as a three-person startup in 2005, the company has grown to become the second largest online real estate brokerage in the US and the only one licensed in all 50 states.

With the backing of Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., owner of the largest real estate portal in Japan, Movoto has developed a network of over 3,500 real estate agents. Movoto was selected four years in a row for Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 fastest growing private companies. Over 26,000 clients have trusted Movoto agents with buying or selling their home and over 60 million people search for homes on Movoto each year. Learn more at movoto.com.