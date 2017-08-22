José María Serrano, 2017 RCA President, MIAMI Association of REALTORS I owe this incredible honor to my MIAMI Association of REALTORS®, our Miami professionals and everyone who has helped me in life since I came to this country as a 22 year old from Colombia with no knowledge of English Past News Releases RSS Miami Realtors to Exhibit at...

MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Commercial President José María “Chepe” Serrano was awarded the prestigious 2017 Commercial Achievement Award by the Florida Realtors® for his excellence in commercial real estate, and his dedication and commitment. Florida Realtors® awarded Serrano the honor at its 101st annual Convention & Trade Expo at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

“I owe this incredible honor to my MIAMI Association of REALTORS®, our Miami professionals and everyone who has helped me in life since I came to this country as a 22 year old from Colombia with no knowledge of English,” said Serrano, who is the principal at New Miami Realty, Corp. “It is in giving that you receive. That is why I love to contribute to the MIAMI association, Florida Realtors, the National Association of REALTORS®, my church and my alma mater.”

Serrano first came to the United States from Bogotá, Colombia to attend Xavier University in Ohio. He didn’t have any family and friends in America. He didn’t speak English. Serrano learned English and moved to Miami to study at Florida International University, where he met his wife, Simona, and had two children (son Nicolas and daughter Daniela). Simona is also a Realtor at New Miami Realty.

Serrano partnered with his older brother, Gabriel, to launch New Miami Realty, Corp. in 2003. Eager to help his community and his industry in the way his parents taught him, Serrano began volunteering his time on local Realtor boards at the local, state and national levels.

In addition to serving as 2017 MIAMI Commercial President, Serrano is the vice president of his local Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) chapter.

At the state level, Serrano has served on 33 committees and counting for Florida Realtors. He is a Florida Realtors-accredited instructor and teaches regularly at the local and state level.

At the national level, Serrano is a member of NAR’s Global Business and Alliance Committee. He helped launch the NAR Pilot Grant Program, designed to actively give back to and enhance local communities.

Locally, Serrano remains involved with FIU’s alumni association. He also teaches as an adjunct professor at Miami-Dade College.

A devout Catholic, Chepe is an active member in his Miami parish. Chepe is in the Archdiocese of Miami’s lay ministers program. He helps his church in the married couples ministry “Matrimonios en Victoria/Marriages in Victory” and in the marriage preparation ministry “FOCCUS.”

