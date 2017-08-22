CICTotal Manager™ Boosts Profits with Automatic Rent and Fee Posting

Cloud-Based Property Management Software If a resident is late on their rental payment, a text notification and email will be sent to them automatically.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, has revealed additional information about their cloud-based property management software, CICTotal Manager™. Alongside their easy-to-use owner reports and online maintenance request system, the U.S. based firm empowers management companies with automatic rent and fee posting.

Drawing from the set rental amount within a property’s resident files, the software automatically charges each unit their rental amount. Residents can sign into their tenant portal, view this charge (and any previous charges) within their tenant ledger, and pay their rent directly online. If a resident is late on their rental payment, a text notification and email will be sent to them automatically. Based off each property’s set fee amounts, a late fee will be automatically charged as well. CIC™ is confident that their clients will see a boost in profit because of their automatic charging system as it will eliminate uncharged late fees and human error.

Alongside features like CICTotal Manager™’s automatic billing capabilities, the subscription-based property management software provides additional capabilities like mass resident text messaging, budgeting, marketing analytics and more. The software’s cloud-based platform makes it easy to access property information on the go, promising to boost each user’s productivity and efficiency. With no setup fees and a 30-day trial, the company invites rental properties to try it out for themselves.

A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a free 30-day trial with zero setup fees for a limited time.

