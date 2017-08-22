Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Network IP Camera

Explosion Proof Network IP Camera This network IP camera is incredibly useful and low maintenance. It’s so simple to hook up, performs well in hazardous environments, and has a very clear view. It’s truly an exemplary model for hazardous location inspections.

Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just announced a new explosion proof network IP camera. This explosion proof camera is operated remotely from a centralized control room, and provides live feed from inside tanks, reactors and other vessels, making it ideal for hazardous locations.

The EXPCMR-IP-POE-4MP-IR-APV network explosion proof camera is explosion proof, dust/ignition proof, weather proof and tamper resistant. It features a built-in 1/3” progressive scan CMOS image sensor, which delivers up to 4.0MP resolution at 20 fps. An IR LED array integrated into this IP camera provides low light and nighttime visibility up to 45’, and a wide angle fixed lens covers large areas with 83 degrees field of view, for a crisp clear image. This live remote inspection camera utilizes a variety of impressive technologies including: Advanced Infrared Technology, 120dB true Wide Dynamic Range, 3D Digital Noise Reduction, and a true day/night IR-Cut filter Removal.

This security camera is powered by a customer provided Ethernet cord and DVR system, that allows connection flexibility and makes installations simple and inexpensive. This IP camera is live-view capable without an NVR system, though an NVR is required for recording. It features three streams configurable for different frame rates and resolutions – one for recording, and two additional steams for live viewing and other resources. Additionally, this remote inspection camera is extremely well-built to withstand demanding conditions in explosive environments. A certified copper-free aluminum body and an adjustable rear-mounted stainless-steel mounting bracket protect this network IP security camera from environmental abuse. To increase the reliability of this camera, a pressurized air nozzle has been added to continually blow dust and debris away from the lens and lessen the accumulation of particles.

“This network IP camera is incredibly useful and low maintenance,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s so simple to hook up, performs well in hazardous environments, and has a very clear view. It’s truly an exemplary model for hazardous location inspections.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

