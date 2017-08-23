“Whatever is donated locally will stay local to feed the people on Long Island who need it the most,” said Paule T. Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, Inc. – The Harry Chapin Food Bank.

As summer comes to an end, Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank and Maple Family Centers, which operates bowling centers, will address the serious issue of hunger on Long Island by teaming up to offer a free game of bowling in exchange for a canned food donation throughout the weekend.

The “Strike Out Hunger” event will be held at four Maple Family Centers bowling sites: 615 Middle Country Road in Coram; 67-19 Parsons Blvd., Flushing; 999 Conklin Street, Farmingdale; and 100 Maple Ave, Rockville Center. Each location opens at 9 a.m. and closes at midnight throughout the weekend, Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4. Participants who bring a can of food to donate will get their first game free.

“Whatever is donated locally will stay local to feed the people on Long Island who need it the most,” said Paule T. Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, Inc. – The Harry Chapin Food Bank. “Throughout the summer, our focus has been making sure that children are fed. Now, as the season changes to autumn and children are back in school, it’s time to focus on the adults who are hungry and food insecure.”

All donated canned goods will support the local community, helping to feed people on Long Island. Food donations will be distributed through Long Island Cares’ 585 member agencies and its three satellite distribution centers.

“Maple Family Centers is looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming the community as it steps up to strike out hunger on Long Island,” said John LaSpina, President of Maple Family Centers, which has a long tradition of participating in charitable causes. “We anticipate a wonderful event for people of all ages, families, and anyone who wants to have some fun while doing good for others.”

Long Island Cares mission:

Founded by the late Harry Chapin, Long Island Cares brings together all available resources for the benefit of the hungry and food insecure on Long Island and, to the best of our ability, provides for the humanitarian needs of our community. Our goals are to improve food security for families, sponsor programs that help families achieve self-sufficiency, and educate the general public about the causes and consequences of hunger on Long Island. Our vision is A Hunger Free Long Island.

Maple Family Centers, the parent company to a chain of bowling centers across Long Island, Queens and Florida, has been in operation for nearly 60 years. Maple Family Centers has five locations: Rockville Centre, NY; Farmingdale, NY; Coram, NY; Flushing, NY; and in Clearwater, FL. It is a family-owned and operated business that started in Brooklyn in 1960 with Maples Lanes.