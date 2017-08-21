Explore the Villages of Glen Creek in Downtown Bradenton!

The Harmony

Imagine a new community that blends the historic lifestyle of Bradenton with all the modern conveniences homeowners expect. This gated community in Downtown Bradenton, will make your time at home the favorite part of your day.

Located in Downtown Bradenton, The Villages of Glen Creek are minutes from local area attractions. Across the street from the community is Mixon Citrus Farm where you can shop for local citrus treats, find a one-of-a-kind gift or even take a tour of an operational citrus farm. Enjoy Baseball? Lecom Park is about 7 blocks from the community. You can catch an MLB pre-season practice or game of the Pittsburgh Pirates or a minor league game of the Marauders. Bradenton Beach of picturesque Anna Maria Island are only about 15 minutes away from The Villages of Glen Creek. The region also includes Sarasota Bay and several barrier islands between the bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The islands, known as keys, include Longboat Key, Lido Key and Siesta Key, which are famous worldwide for the quality of their sandy beaches. Downtown Sarasota is less than 30 minutes away and is an epicenter of art, architecture and culture. A regional shopping destination known as University Town Center features destination stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Floor plans and pricing for the Villages of Glen Creek have been released with pricing starting at $245k. Most floor plans come standard with a 3 car garage. These smart and chic open-concept designs are high on style with options like oversized kitchen islands, flex spaces, stainless steel appliances, connectivity in every room and high efficiency appliances. Maronda Homes has the largest lots in the community with many of them with water views or preserve lots.

Every home comes with ULTRAFi for modern convenience. This community enjoys the fastest internet and WiFi speeds in North America! This means 1 Gigabit of speed throughout the community and you can even choose up to 1 Gigabit of speed at home. Forget buffering delays as you play, watch, game, surf and stream by the pool, on the trails, at the playground and right inside your home. Living in an ULTRAFi community comes with smart controlled features already in place and you can customize it with a few switches, security cameras or a full suite of smart home automation. Want to dim the lights? Change the temperature? Set the security? You can control this from the same room or your smart device.

Technology isn’t the only thing that The Villages of Glen Creek offers for your lifestyle. The centerpiece of the social scene is the open-air Florida-style clubhouse featuring social areas, comfy outdoor furniture lounge areas, tables, chairs and the perfect amount of shade and breeze. Who needs a vacation? The resort-style pool is the perfect complement to our clubhouse making the feel of a vacation steps from your front door. The community center is perfect to hang with the family, meet-up with friends, bond with the neighbors or just relax.

Whether you are looking for a new home or a move-in ready home, Jason and Lucy from Maronda Homes are here to help! Leverage our knowledge and experience to learn more about building the home of your dreams in the beautiful Villages of Glen Creek neighborhood.

