MaidPro Named a Top Global Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

MaidPro, a residential cleaning franchise, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Global Franchises list. This list recognizes the Top 200 Franchisors that are seeking franchisees outside of the U.S. based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking. MaidPro ranked in the top 100.

“It is a wonderful validation of our company’s mission and the hard work and dedication of our employees and franchisees,” says Mark Kushinsky, MaidPro co-founder and CEO. “It is particularly rewarding to receive the recognition from such a highly respected industry journal. We are motivated and excited to continue to bring innovation, support, and flexibility to our current and future franchisees.”

Entrepreneur’s 2017 Top Global Franchises were determined by adjusting the company’s Franchise 500 formula to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the formula include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. MaidPro’s position on the ranking shows that it’s a franchise opportunity with worldwide appeal.

“The companies on our Top Global Franchises list are overcoming logistical challenges and cultural differences to bring their products and services—and their franchise opportunities— to people all around the world,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur.

Earlier this year, MaidPro was named to this year’s Franchise Business Review’s and Franchise Gator’s Top Franchises lists. MaidPro also ranked in the top 100 for Entrepreneur’s Top 500 franchises for 2017.

ABOUT MAIDPRO

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 226 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities by USA Today’s Franchising Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.