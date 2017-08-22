ETA Bridges Skills Gap for Communications Technology Professionals

Professionals will get plenty of one-on-one attention and won't need to coordinate with trainers to attend classes or arrange a proctor for an exam later.

ETA International today announced that registration is now open to expanded hands-on in-depth training opportunities for communications technology professionals during ETA’s Education Forum 2018 at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), which is scheduled to take place March 5-9, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center.

ETA will host more hands-on training opportunities than ever before in order to prepare both entry-level technicians and seasoned professionals for successful careers in electronics and wireless communications.

"We bring training and certification together at one location during Education Forum,” said Teresa Maher, CSS, President, ETA International, adding, “Professionals will get plenty of one-on-one attention and won't need to coordinate with trainers to attend classes or arrange a proctor for an exam later.”

Popular hands-on training workshops that will be hosted include: Certified Electronics Technician, Distributed Antenna Systems, Fiber to the Antenna, General Communications Technician, Levels 1 and 2, Information Technology Security (Cybersecurity), Line and Antenna Sweep, Microwave Radio Technician, Mobile Communications and Electronics Technician, Photovoltaic (Solar) Installation, R56 Communications Site Installer and RF Interference Mitigation.

Top-level industry trainers will come from such respected companies and schools as ATRG Technical Services, Bird Technologies, Blue Rock Station, Commdex Consulting, Dover Telecommunications Services, Heartland Community College, Ira Wiesenfeld & Associates Technical Services, Light Brigade and Radio Systems Analytics.

By partnering with IWCE, Education Forum attendees get access to hundreds of vendors and dealers in the communications technology field at the Job Training and Education Center, where the need for these certifications and skills are in demand. All courses must be registered for separately and include the cost of the ETA certification exam. Register today!

Together, ETA and IWCE offer these training courses along with short courses and IWCE’s Job Training and Education Center. ETA will award continuing education credits for the hundreds of workshops and sessions in the IWCE conference program held that same week, giving attendees an opportunity to keep up certifications through both programs. In addition, the two organizations also collaborate on scholarship programs, giving a student and U.S. Veteran interested in communications technology careers the chance to attend the convention’s exhibit floor and conference program at no charge, including travel expenses.

“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with ETA International to expand communications technology training opportunities for event attendees,” said Stacey Orlick, Director of Community and Conference Content, IWCE, adding, “By offering this training and certification process within our one week event we provide a convenient opportunity for professionals to learn, receive certification and network with peers on key industry technologies.”

All ETA Education Forum @ IWCE 2018 attendees receive access to IWCE’s 2018 Exhibit Hall with over 370 exhibitors, showcasing products from interoperability solutions to broadband devices and networks, to accessories and small cells.

For additional information on ETA and to sign up for email updates, visit http://www.eta-i.org.

Stay connected with ETA on Twitter and Tweet about Education Forum with the handle #EF18. Watch for updates on our ETA company pages on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About ETA INTERNATIONAL (ETA)

Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications. ETA certifications are widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, advancements, and often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and travel with the individual, regardless of employment or status change and measure competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org.

About INTERNATIONAL WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS EXPO (IWCE)

Since 1977, the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has been the premier annual event for communications technology professionals. IWCE features over 380 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and trends in the industry. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including government/military, public safety, utility, transportation and business enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.iwceexpo.com.

Download this press release at –

http://www.eta-i.org/pr/ETA%20_Bridges_Skills_Gap_for_Communications_Technology_Professionals.pdf

# # #