Engaging and effective, Diaz & Cooper's Miami SuperBowl brochure has won a prestigious Summit Award.

Out of over 5,000 entries, Diaz & Cooper Advertising, a gold-certified Inbound Marketing agency, received a 2017 Summit Creative Award as a finalist in the “Business-to-Business” category for its work on the Founder's Council brochure for the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee.

The Summit International Awards is the oldest and most prestigious organization that administers advertising awards exclusively for firms with billing under $30 million. This year’s competition has had more than five thousand SCA submissions from 24 countries.

With the NFL’s pick to hold the Super Bowl in Miami in 2020, the same year it celebrates its 100th anniversary, the Host Committee has acted quickly to begin planning and preparations to make sure it is the event’s most successful one, yet.

This Founder’s Council brochure is a crucial element since its purpose is to showcase the benefits of sponsorship to South Florida community and business leaders. The agency worked directly with Mike Zimmer, President of the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee and Brian Bishop, Vice President, Partnerships & Marketing to create a captivating and effective piece.

“The design direction of the brochure combines nostalgic NFL imagery with trendy, panoramic views of Bayfront Park and the Hard Rock stadium, upgrading the brand look,” says Omi Diaz-Cooper, CEO of Diaz & Cooper. “Blending artistry with a strategic effort to lay out detailed information was key to creating a brochure that would sell for itself.”

2017 award winners can be seen here: https://summitawards.com/summit-creative-award/sca-winners/sca-winners-directory

The project includes a companion microsite, to complement the message and benefits that the Host Committee offers to businesses and influential individuals. The agency is honored to be a part of Miami’s record-breaking 11th Championship Game and biggest event in the world.