Tru Optik, the only audience measurement and data management platform that works across over-the-top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV), today announced a partnership with Neustar, a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services. Through this partnership, the Neustar AdAdvisor Audiences and Data Onboarding capabilities become available for OTT ad-campaign targeting via Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud. AdAdvisor Audiences are powered by the Neustar OneID® system of trusted identity and are combined with purchase, preference, and lifestyle insights to create thousands of highly scalable audiences, each comprised of consumers with a strong affinity for a particular brand, product, or service.

“Neustar is one of the largest, most respected providers of consumer intelligence and activation solutions, so we are pleased they have chosen to make their audiences available for OTT and CTV targeting on our platform,” said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. “This partnership increases the targeting choices available to all advertisers on Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud, and allows brands that use AdAdvisor Audiences for desktop and mobile advertising to extend their campaigns to the most influential screen – television – in a consistent, coordinated manner.”

As part of the partnership, the Neustar data onboarding solution will be included among the onboarding choices available to advertisers seeking to upload their first-party data to the Tru Optik OTT Marketing Cloud, where they can combine it with AdAdvisor Audiences or other third-party data to create custom audiences and execute highly targeted TV campaigns.

OTT has rapidly become a mainstream TV delivery platform – more than 70 percent of U.S. households have access to OTT, and OTT accounts for nearly a third of TV viewing time in those households.

“OTT has become very effective because it provides better experiences, more targeted ads, and anytime/anywhere access to a consumer’s favorite shows,” said Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Neustar. "By partnering with Tru Optik, brands will be able to accurately reach their consumers and prospects with personalized ads across OTT screens, including Connected TV.”

Tru Optik and Neustar share a strong commitment to the responsible use of personal information. Neustar employs “Privacy by Design” principles, taking personal privacy into consideration throughout the process of designing, building and delivering information products and solutions. Tru Optik adheres to strict privacy procedures that include clear consumer opt-out mechanisms, masking of all personally identifiable information and transparency regarding the data it collects and how that data is used.

About Tru Optik:

Tru Optik is a digital media intelligence company providing audience insight and advertising solutions that empower brand marketers and media companies to fully monetize audience and consumer demand. Armed with advanced technology, the largest dataset of global over-the-top (OTT) media consumption, and unmatched focus, Tru Optik has built the only audience measurement and data-management platform that works across the entire OTT ecosystem, including Connected TV. Tru Optik is the preferred partner of many of the world’s largest media companies, brands, and agencies as they navigate the millennial-led shift to OTT.

About Neustar:

Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we’re trusted by the world’s great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical real-time responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn’t who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they’re a problem. Because we’re also an experienced manager of some of the world’s most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 11,000 clients worldwide with decisions—not just data. More information is available at http://www.neustar.biz.