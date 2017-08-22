Venio Systems and REW Computing Announce International Partnership

VenioOne's features like the Email Analytics - more specifically the Social Network and Timeline - are critical to our clients' investigative profile, and enhances the searching capability to quickly and easily locate the needle(s) in the haystack.

Venio Systems (Venio), the leading provider of unified eDiscovery platforms, today announced a Trusted Partnership with REW Computing Inc. (REW), a leading Canadian provider of eDiscovery, Project Management, and IBM Notes/Domino Services.

“REW Computing has been looking for an all-in-one platform that enables its global corporate clients the functionality that the VenioOne platform offers. Key features like the Email Analytics - more specifically the Social Network and Timeline - are critical to our clients' investigative profile, and enhances the searching capability to quickly and easily locate the needle(s) in the haystack,” said Richard Wessel, President and Lead Consultant at REW Computing.

Through this technology partnership, REW Computing will offer the VenioOne Unified eDiscovery Platform as a core foundation within its eDiscovery solutions offering. VenioOne will provide REW’s corporate clients with expanded electronic discovery capabilities and industry leading data analytics that enables them to Find, Assess, Share, and Trust the data through a Specifically Engineered process for Client-focused Usability, Reliability and Enforcement (FAST & SECURE©).

“REW Computing has a great reputation in IT and eDiscovery project management,” said Arestotle Thapa, CEO of Venio Systems LLC. “We are excited to partner with REW Computing and look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to build Venio unified solutions for their global corporate clients.”

About REW Computing Inc.

REW Computing Inc. is a Canadian, privately held corporation that has been providing eDiscovery support services (project management, consulting, forensic and non-forensic data collection, structured data transformation services, and litigation readiness assessments) since 2007 to corporations and clients in the legal services industry. Its goal is to assist clients by providing a centralized project management team and approach focused on their eDiscovery and IT project needs through their FAST & SECURE© approach and methodology. For more information, please call +1.289.803.9730, email info(at)rewcomputing(dot)com or visit http://www.rewcomputing.com.

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems is a team of innovators and developers with 30 years of experience in providing eDiscovery solutions with unparalleled agility, scalability and ease-of-use. The company was founded in 2009 to address the industry’s lack of a single, complete eDiscovery solution to power every phase of eDiscovery. VenioOne, a unified eDiscovery platform, is designed to provide law firms, corporations and government entities with the ability to manage all phases of discovery. Venio Systems remains on the forefront of innovation to provide solutions any litigator and eDiscovery professional can use. For more information or to request a demo, please call +1.703.766.4689, email info(at)veniosystems(dot)com or visit https://veniosystems.com/.