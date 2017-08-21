The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America includes six attorneys from the Northern Virginia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Additionally, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed for immigration law in the Northern Virginia metro market.

This year, more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication, with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed in the 2018 edition.

According to the Best Lawyers website, the attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.

The Northern Virginia Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:



David G. Barger – Criminal Defense: White Collar

Ian A. Herbert – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Scott Meza – Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Laura Foote Reiff – Immigration Law

Martha J. Schoonover – Immigration Law

Mark J. Wishner – Corporate Law

About Greenberg Traurig’s Northern Virginia Office

Greenberg Traurig’s clients rely on the more than 40 attorneys in the firm’s Northern Virginia office for multifaceted, broad-based legal services. Team members’ primary goal is to assist clients in addressing their legal needs, locally, regionally, or on a global scale. They work collaboratively with colleagues around the region, or across to Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. And when a matter requires it, they do not hesitate to utilize the firm’s full slate of cross border resources. Clients come to the Northern Virginia office for their corporate and securities matters, real estate transactions, wealth management and tax planning, business immigration compliance, labor and employment issues, litigation cases, and government contract needs, among others. These include the top decision makers at tech companies headquartered in the region, as well as government contractors, health care organizations, high net worth individuals, and developers. Most of the firm’s Northern Virginia attorneys are admitted to practice in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.