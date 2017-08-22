KellyOCG® Expands Partnership with PeopleTicker

"Incorporating PeopleTicker's data will provide our MSP clients with advanced efficiencies and robust benchmarking capabilities relative to the acquisition of talent and workforce planning

KellyOCG®, a leading global advisory of talent supply chain strategies, today announced the selection of PeopleTicker to provide third-party salary and labor data for MSP clients. PeopleTicker's analytics will be incorporated into the KellyOCG Talent Supply Chain Analytics Tool. The two companies began their partnership in 2015 with PeopleTicker providing their neutral market rate data to KellyOCG clients through the Talent Supply Chain Analytics portal.

"Incorporating PeopleTicker's data will provide our MSP clients with advanced efficiencies and robust benchmarking capabilities relative to the acquisition of talent and workforce planning," said John Healy, vice president and managing director, Global Talent Supply Chain, for KellyOCG. "Even more exciting, the partnership creates a strong foundation that brings clients into an advanced and unparalleled world of predictive analytics."

According to Healy, KellyOCG understands the challenges that organizations face from unpredictable change and unrelenting competition to the seismic shifts in workforce demographics and work style preferences. These challenges are converted into competitive advantages that can positively impact organizations' bottom line including the ability to design cost-effective programs that maximize both full-time regular and contingent labor spend.

"PeopleTicker is excited to be selected by KellyOCG to provide full-service rate card manufacturing for their MSP programs. KellyOCG has embraced new, game changing strategies and is taking advantage of the industry disruption that big data provides ensuring rate-neutrality for their customers," said John Sculley, Chairman PeopleTicker, former CEO of Apple and Pepsi Cola. "As a global leader in MSP programs, KellyOCG recognizes the need for a third-party independent data source and is empowering its clients with information to make better decisions."

"When KellyOCG came to us to talk about our data and processes, they asked all of the right questions. They challenged us with global coverage for their clients and very granular job descriptions. We are honored to be selected as their rate and benchmarking partner and will work to fulfill the trust they have placed in our organization," said Joseph Musacchio, chief executive officer of PeopleTicker.

About KellyOCG

Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group (KellyOCG) is the leading global advisor of talent supply chain strategies that enable companies to achieve their business goals by aligning talent strategy to business strategy across all internal and external worker categories. Core solutions include Advisory Services, CWO, RPO, Managed Services (BPO), and Career Transition and Executive Coaching.

About PeopleTicker

PeopleTicker is the global standard for independent compensation rate and benchmarking data. Its data management and analytics are unmatched in the industry. By combining big data aggregation with crowd-based validation through its SkillsVillage eco-system of experts, PeopleTicker provides the most accurate and current compensation information available in the market today. Procurement, HR and SOW project leaders using PeopleTicker are empowered with knowledge to take control of negotiations and effectively manage their labor spend.

