December 2017 will be the launch point for a preview issue of SAE International’s new, timely, and critical scholarly journal of original research for connected and automated vehicles.

Connected and Automated Vehicles: An SAE International Journal furthers the state of the art of engineering research by promoting high-quality theoretical and applied investigations in the arena of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) in on-road, off-road, and aerial operational environments. The enormous growth in numbers, diversity, and complexity of CAVs has been driven by: (i) enhancements of fundamental scientific understanding; (ii) technological convergence of computing, communication, and miniaturization; and (iii) increased scale and complexity of tangible embodiments and engineering implementations at the component-, subsystem-, and system-levels.

The Journal seeks to further these goals by publishing peer-reviewed scientific articles that showcase strong theoretical and empirical contributions and findings to the body of engineering knowledge surrounding various facets of the lifecycle treatment (design, modeling, controlling, testing, demonstration, and experimentation) of connected and automated vehicles with an emphasis on the system perspective.

The journal’s Editor-in-Chief is Venkat Krovi, Ph.D.,FASME, Michelin Endowed Chair Professor of Vehicle Automation, Clemson University—International Center for Automotive Research.

Interested authors from industry, academia, and government are invited to submit manuscripts featuring a detailed and complete description of their research for potential journal publication. All submitted articles undergo a thorough double-blind peer-review process. Submissions (full manuscripts) can be submitted initially by emailing managingeditor(at)sae(dot)org and are not subject to deadlines unless part of a special issue. The Journal will soon be set up on Editorial Manager®, our online manuscript submission and peer-review system. When submitting manuscripts, authors must include paper title, author name(s), and contact information on a separate title page. Submissions must not include any author-identifying information in the body of the paper. Full author instructions and guidelines can be accessed here.

A preview issue of the journal will be available late this year, with the quarterly Journal launching in March 2018.

