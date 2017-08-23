The addition of the Ingenico Group Telium 2 certification to our existing EMV offering for Chase Paymentech generates considerable new sales opportunities for Datacap POS partners.

Datacap Systems, leading integrated payments middleware provider, has completed a second round of US EMV level 3 certification with Chase Paymentech to add support for Ingenico Group’s full line of Telium 2 EMV-enabled smart terminals. Point of Sale providers who have integrated to Datacap’s NETePay™ solution for semi-integrated payments now have plug and play access to the Ingenico Group payment acceptance solutions below:



iPP 320 – PIN Pad smart terminal

iPP 350 – PIN Pad smart terminal

iSC 250 – multi-lane retail smart terminal

iSC 480 – multi-lane retail smart terminal

iCMP – mobile smart terminal

iSMP4 – enterprise-class mobile smart terminal

iWL 250 – wireless smart terminal

iSelf Series – unattended smart terminal (coming soon)

iUC 285 – unattended smart terminal (coming soon)

The Ingenico Group-specific certification marks Datacap’s second EMV release on the Paymentech platform. The latest version of NETePay enables hundreds of Point of Sale providers to deliver US EMV functionality via an evolving list of PIN Pads - all through a simple out-of-scope interface.

“The addition of the Ingenico Group Telium 2 certification to our existing EMV offering for Chase Paymentech generates considerable new sales opportunities for Datacap POS partners,” explains Justin Zeigler, Dir Product Strategy at Datacap Systems. “Adding support for a range of countertop and mobile devices affords complete installation flexibility for our POS partners, allowing them to custom tailor EMV installations based on the needs of individual merchant customers.”

NETePay for Chase Paymentech is available for new installations and existing merchant upgrades immediately. Merchants interested in processing EMV transactions should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap payment solutions can help with EMV transaction processing and enhanced cardholder security. If your Point of Sale package isn’t yet integrated to Datacap’s payment interfaces, contact us today to get started! http://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

About Datacap Systems

Datacap Systems celebrates 33 years of successfully designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation rather than integrated payments. Because we sell our products exclusively through authorized POS resellers, merchants receive high-end payment solutions coupled with top-tier installation, service and support. Integrated payment solutions from Datacap are utilized by hundreds of POS applications in an array of vertical markets. Contact us to learn more! http://www.datacapsystems.com/contact-us