The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America includes 11 attorneys from the New Jersey office of the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Additionally, Roger B. Kaplan is listed as “Lawyer of the Year” for Litigation – Securities.

This year, 366 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed. The “Top Listed” designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a particular location and practice area. The recognition is based exclusively on number of listed attorneys, according to Best Lawyers.

According to the Best Lawyers website, the attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.

The New Jersey Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:



Lee A. Albanese, Corporate Law

Robert C. Epstein, Construction Law, Litigation - Real Estate, Real Estate Law

Kristine J. Feher, Employment Law – Management

Steven Fleissig, Banking and Finance Law, Real Estate Law

Roger B. Kaplan, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Securities

Wendy Johnson Lario, Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment

Martin L. Lepelstat, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Brian L. Petrequin, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Philip R. Sellinger, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation - Environmental

Robert I. Wexler, Corporate Law

Seth E. Zuckerman, Corporate Law

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.