Riptide Software was awarded as Top 5 Best Places to Work by Orlando Sentinel This award is important for us as a company because it gives us valuable, anonymous, insight from our employees. They are free to describe the culture, opportunities, and challenges that Riptide offers in an honest manner and we couldn’t be more proud.

Riptide Software was recently awarded as a “Best Place” to Work in 2017 by the Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies. The award was competed among companies having from 100 to 499 employees. This survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Central Florida and was created by Orlando Sentinel and Best Companies Group. Riptide placed 2nd in 2016 and 5th in 2017 in the highly competitive environment.

Hundreds of organizations across Central Florida participated in the Top 100 Companies. A two-part survey process determined eligibility to be awarded. The first part of the survey consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems, and demographics. The second part of the survey consisted of an employee survey to measure and quantify the employee experience. The combination of the two-survey score determined the top organizations and overall rankings.

Philip Loeffel, Founder and CEO of Riptide Software added, “This award is important for us as a company because it gives us valuable, anonymous, insight from our employees. They are free to describe the culture, opportunities, and challenges that Riptide offers in an honest manner and we couldn’t be prouder of our results. The award of being recognized as one of the best places to work in Central Florida is proof of our efforts in making a culture that employees look forward to everyday; and we see it in practice with positive outcomes such as quality of work, employee productivity, and customer successes.”

About http://www.RIPTIDESOFTWARE.COM

Media Contact: Technology Resources and Riptide’s CEO are available for interview. Please contact Christy Puller, 321-296-7724.

About Riptide Software, Inc.

Riptide Software is an award-winning, formally assessed CMMI Level 4 software company based in Central Florida. For nearly two decades, Riptide has delivered high-volume technology solutions to military and commercial customers at a low-cost through the development of innovative software architectures, and cloud-computing infrastructure. Riptide’s services include a wide array of products and services for various Department of Defense and commercial industries, including modeling and simulation, cloud computing and on-demand technologies, mobile and web development, enterprise application development, e-learning, Salesforce consulting, and much more. Visit http://www.RiptideSoftware.com to learn more.

About Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies Program

For more information on the Orlando Sentinel Top 100 Companies program, visit http://www.Top100CompaniesORL.com.