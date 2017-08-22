Providing a new UI to our already best in class platform is just one of the many ways we help our clients achieve greater productivity

Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive solutions to health plans and health systems participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, today announced a new User Interface (UI) for its fully integrated platform for Medicare Advantage health plans. Dynamic’s new UI provides a seamless, modernized experience for its customers. The new UI enables Dynamic’s clients to increase their operational efficiency due to a reorganization of the interface layout and the ability for end-users to collapse and expand specific sections. Dynamic’s clients provided crucial input with regards to the design of the new UI for increased efficiency. Dynamic’s UI investment significantly improves its ability to adapt to future client needs and ever-changing regulatory requirements.

“Today, healthcare organizations have so much on their plate that utilizing every tool and solution they have in an effective and efficient manner is imperative to their success,” says Lonnie Hardin, Chief Operating Officer at Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “Providing a new UI to our already best in class platform is just one of the many ways we help our clients achieve greater productivity,” added Lonnie.

Dynamic’s robust solutions, like its Medicare Advantage suite of integrated solutions, provide Medicare Advantage health plans with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.

About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems provides comprehensive solutions to health plans and health systems participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs. Dynamic’s solutions help its clients optimize plan revenue and quality through the utilization of Dynamic’s rich analytics that identify areas for potential improvement, help maintain compliance through ongoing enhancements aligned with CMS regulations, and enhance operational efficiency through fully integrated solution utilizing a centralized database and integrated workflows. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers comprehensive software solutions, managed services, and professional services. For more information, visit dynamichealthsys.com or call 949.333.4565.