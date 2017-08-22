For the tenth consecutive year, Loffler Companies has made the Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This achievement puts Loffler in the 10X Club, which fewer than half of one percent of Inc. 5000 honorees have ever achieved. As a member of the Inc 5000 list, Loffler is part of an elite group that includes Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent small and mid-sized businesses.

“We are grateful for our clients and their trust in Loffler as we continue to create the most innovative business technology & managed services solutions for them,” said Jim Loffler, President and CEO of Loffler Companies. “We are committed to designing solutions that fit the needs of our clients, not making clients fit our solutions. The award-winning, first-class service and support from our team of the best and brightest enables us to sustain our competitive advantage in the industry. Many thanks go to our employees as well as our committed and valued partners.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Loffler Companies, excelling under Loffler’s leadership since 1986, continues to be the leading business technology and managed services provider in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, as well as being nationally recognized in the top 10 by many of its partners. Throughout Loffler’s continued growth, balanced by organic growth and acquisitions, their focus continues to be on making every client a top priority. Loffler’s 475+ employees work hard every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners and the community.

About Loffler Companies, Inc.

Loffler Companies provides integrated office technology and managed services partnered with leading brands such as Canon, Konica Minolta, Xerox, HP, Lexmark, NEC, ShoreTel, EMC, Microsoft, Neopost, Pitney Bowes and Muratec. Its offerings include multifunctional copiers, printers, managed print services, phone and voice solutions, IT solutions, software and workflow technology consulting, and on-site management of copy centers and mail rooms. For more information about Loffler Companies, contact us at 952-925-6800 or information(at)loffler(dot)com or visit us online at http://www.loffler.com.