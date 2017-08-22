Going Against the Grain – to Grow Grain

In 1920, one out of three Americans lived and worked on farms and ranches. Today, that’s about one out of fifty. The change from a rural, agricultural nation to one that is mostly urban and industrialized has been constant over the past century. But for every trend, there are exceptions. Recently, the Corn Producers Association of Texas teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss a group of women who grew up in cities, moved to farms, and are now actively engaged in growing our food.

These women are part of an organization known as CommonGround, a group of women farmers who are having conversations about the food they grow and how they produce it. They bring a unique perspective to the conversation about our food, as they grew up knowing very little about farming. Moving to the farm, they discovered they held many misconceptions about where food comes from and how it is grown.

They learned that in order to survive these days, farmers must constantly adopt new techniques and technologies to increase production, while reducing water use and energy consumption. They use everything from satellite imagery to mobile-app controlled equipment. The Natural Resources Conservation Service along with the Soil and Water Conservation Districts work together to provide farmers with expert advice, technical assistance and information the latrst research findings that help them become better farmers and take care of their land.

