Lean Office Training Coming to Groves Campus

Area employers looking to cut waste, increase quality and add value to their organization are encouraged to register for an upcoming training course at Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s Groves Campus. Fundamentals of Lean Office training will be held August 30 from 1 – 5 p.m. The cost is $180 per person, including food service and training materials.

Lean Office is the practical approach of establishing workplace standards and processes.

Participants will study the methods and tools for creating a predictable and stable work environment. Additionally, they will learn how to set the office environment performance metrics, establish standards and expectations, monitor and identify non-conformances, and implement quick response corrective actions. Finally, they will explore lean best practices across all industries, and determine how to select the practical tools for the office environment.

The course is led by Eric M. Gatmaitan, author of several books, including Manager’s Guide to Lean and Performance, Lean and Performance Driven, Building a Citadel and A Beginners Guide to Crystal Reports. In the manufacturing industry, he served as an industrial engineer, production supervisor, plant manager and chief operating officer. He is the current president of Applied IE, an industrial engineering and management consulting firm. Gatmaitan earned a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on business information systems from Western Michigan University and Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering with a minor in mechanical engineering from De La Salle University.

For more information contact Patricia Schroeder at pschroeder(at)kvcc(dot)edu or 269. 353.1275 or Kate Miller at kmiller1(at)kvcc(dot)edu or 269.353.1257. To register: http://www.kvcc.edu/trainingschedule