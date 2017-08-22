The Mill Casino to Host 14th Annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration

Events include crafts, demonstrations, canoe carving, dancing, drumming and more!

The Mill Casino announces that it will be hosting the 14th Annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration late this summer on Sept. 9 and 10. This is a free public event that will celebrate Native American culture through a variety of events, including crafts demonstrations, canoe carving, dancing and drumming and more. There will also be a salmon dinner available for a modest cost that includes traditional pit salmon and a selection of delectable sides.

Salmon Celebration festivities will begin at The Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont St., North Bend, Oregon, on Saturday Sept.9, with the canoe race. There will be both traditional dugout canoes as well as journey hybrid canoes. Race divisions are available for youth, men and women. On Sunday, the canoes will be available for exhibition and public rides if the weather permits.

The event will host a wide variety of Native American demonstrations, vendor booths and hands-on activities. Families will have the opportunity to participate in weaving, flint-knapping, coloring and beading.

One of the highlights of the Salmon Celebration is the pit dinner. Tickets, which include a T-shirt, are available before the event at Ko-Kwel Gifts and are priced at $25 for adults and $12 for children under eleven. Tickets for the dinner can also be purchased at the event for $17 for adults and $12 for children but won't include T-shirts. In addition to the traditional pit salmon, the meal will include brown rice prepared with cranberries and grilled hazelnuts as well as traditional fry bread served with huckleberry jam and butter.

Both days of the Salmon Celebration this year will provide tons of entertainment and learning opportunities for adults, children and families throughout Coos Bay and beyond. The celebration started as a way to share the culture, heritage and traditions of the Coquille Indian Tribe and other tribes in the region.

Today, the celebration attracts artisans, musicians, craftsmen and other individuals from Native American tribes throughout the Western United States and Canada. Coos Bay gets very busy around this time a year, so visitors are urged to make accommodations for the celebration as early as possible.

CONTACT: Katherine Hoppe, Marketing Director

khoppe(at)themillcasino(dot)com

541.435.0757