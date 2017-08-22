RSPA Vendor Awards of Excellence We are honored to be chosen amongst the other top channel vendors, specifically Epson and Touch Dynamic who were also awarded for the Outstanding Hardware Provider category.

APG Cash Drawer, LLC., a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, recently received its 8th Award of Excellence for Outstanding Provider of Hardware. APG was bestowed the award during the Industry’s annual RSPA RetailNOW conference held at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. This was the 9th RSPA award in ten years for APG in the Outstanding Hardware category.

Prior to attending the RSPA’s RetailNOW conference, resellers are asked to cast votes for their top vendors in the POS and retail technology industry every year. In this category, resellers and dealers evaluate vendors’ products, services and support to select their top three vendors of choice for the awards.

“We are fortunate and honored to receive this recognition from our partners and most especially the reseller community,” stated John Meilahn, V.P. of Global Sales. “This recognition is certainly a tremendous vote of confidence and reassurance in us as a manufacturer of choice. We at APG continuously strive to be the best and preferred supplier of cash management solutions to support all partners, customers, distributors and the dealer community.”

Re-align, Re-unite and Re-engage was the theme at RetailNOW 2017 which saw the assembly of over 150 exhibitors showcasing the newest innovative solutions in the retail technology industry. “Customers in today’s marketplace are more informed and technologically savvy, thus being a top vendor in hardware technology requires constant ideation of avenues to consistently deliver solutions to customers’ pain points and experiences,” stated Bergeron, V.P. of Global Marketing. “We are honored to be chosen amongst the other top channel vendors, specifically Epson and Touch Dynamic who were also awarded for the Outstanding Hardware Provider category. The 2017 RetailNOW conference met us with great opportunities and interests in our cash management, general application and mobile solutions and we look forward to exhibiting again in the future.”

ABOUT APG CASH DRAWER - Retail payments are changing, yet there is still $1.5 trillion in cash in circulation. In fact, cash represents between 30 to 45% of all global transactions. APG has been designing and delivering cash management solutions with a variety of size, color, interface, and integration options for over 39 years. Whether you need a custom design, general application cash drawer or a product for a mobile shopping experience, APG has a solution. With our durable and dependable products installed, an APG cash drawer will provide years of smooth, trouble free service with virtually no downtime, no preventative maintenance, and no headaches. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.