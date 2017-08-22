H.E.R Summit Banner “We are thrilled to bring this truly international and landmark Summit which offers audiences a concrete pathway in balancing our moral obligation to uphold civic and human rights in our community" - Rajiv Uttamchandani

Several prominent leaders in the world of social entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and business innovation will deliver keynote speeches at this year’s annual International H.E.R. Summit. The Summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport Hotel from September 14th - 16th and is intended to spotlight and address solutions for important social issues, particularly in the areas of domestic abuse and human trafficking.

Among the esteemed speakers will be Former Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, Mr. Henry Lozano, who is known for being the Director of the USA Freedom Corps and championing multiple grassroots campaigns such as the National Youth to Youth movement, and United Arab Emirates Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, and Board Member of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Her Excellency Sara Al Madani, who is best known for pioneering ingenious programs promoting opportunities for socially responsible start-up businesses across the UAE.

The Summit will also present several other keynote speakers including Horizon Realty CEO and Philanthropist Jeff Lloyd, Best-selling Author and Activist Hala Kazim, as well as CNN Hero, Philanthropist and Celebrity Chef Bruno Serato, whose impressive litany of speaking engagements extend from the United Nations to the Vatican.

Business owners, educators, social activists, and other stakeholders are strongly encouraged to register for tickets before sell-out at http://www.hersummit.org.

The principle purpose of the Summit is to encourage and enlighten entrepreneurs and small business owners to get involved in social justice issues on a level deeper and more impactful than simply making monetary contributions but in ways than could change the world that we live in.

The Summit serves to educate entrepreneurs whilst also spawning grassroots community efforts to make real impact on the empowerment of women and girls around the globe, and on taboo subjects such as human trafficking. Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes in the world today generating an estimated US$150 billion annually.

In the words of Chef Serato, "It's time to stop just talking about it, but to actually do something about it. I am honored to be a part of the H.E.R. Summit and together discuss our collective social responsibility."

The entire Summit is the brainchild of Astrophysicist and Social Entrepreneur Rajiv Uttamchandani who also serves as the organization’s president. When asked what motivated and inspired him to create such an awe-inspiring event Rajiv said, “We are thrilled to bring this truly international and landmark Summit which offers audiences a concrete pathway in balancing our moral obligation to uphold civic and human rights in our community with our own natural desire to lead a healthy and financially sound lifestyle.”

In addition to the remarkable lineup of keynote speakers, the Summit will also host an exciting Fashion Show for H.E.R., co-directed by Celebrity Stylist Eric Santiago, which will showcase several international talented designers including lines created by survivors of human trafficking. Also, several informative workshops will also be conducted by such guest lecturers as Human Trafficking Task Force Special Agent Fernando Huerta from the Department of Justice, Kevin Gouveia, CEO of United Village Transformation, Executive Producer Franco Sama, Celebrity Stylist Andrew Velazquez, to name a few.

Three non-profit organizations, the International STEM Society for Human Rights, Covenant House California, and Nai Asha will be the beneficiaries of the proceeds from this event to ensure funds go towards programs which make a real impact in the lives of vulnerable populations.

This event can best be summed up by the poignant and powerful words of Her Excellency Sara Al Madani, "To me, success is measured by two things. What you've done for yourself, and what you've done for others. I look forward to discussing this art of giving and taking in socially responsible businesses at the H.E.R Summit."

For more information and to purchase tickets go to http://www.hersummit.org.