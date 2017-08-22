ZeroDown’s software empowers organizations of any size to complete rapid migration to the cloud. Its patented business continuity architecture eliminates the downtime risks inherent in typical cloud migration solutions and acts as a true, managed solution to bridge to Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The application migration software enables active-active availability across multiple sites or zones, eradicating the need to take customers off-line. If one zone fails, the other zones continue to operate and automatic synchronization of all transactions prevents loss of any in-flight data. After migration, the software can continue to operate, delivering business continuity assurance within hybrid IT or multi-cloud environments.

Cloudify.Asia by HaaS Technologies is the first TechFin company that distributes cloud resources and cloud tools in Southeast Asia region. Cloudify.Asia allows their partners to sell hybrid clouds and tools technologies in cloud subscription models. These enables businesses to have applications across multi-cloud environments in Pay-As-You-Use models. With the signing of this new software agreement, Cloudify.Asia will start offering sales and support services for ZeroDown’s multi-cloud, business continuity and application migration software in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of this agreement,” said Alan Gin, ZeroNines co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Cloudify.Asia’s expertise as a renowned cloud resources provider across Southeast Asia makes them an ideal partner to deliver our services. Cloud adoption in the region is exploding and companies are becoming used to paying monthly for more and more of their IT needs – extending this model to multi-cloud business continuity and application migration makes perfect sense, especially as companies are seeking out low cost and interruption-free ways of moving to platforms such as AWS and Azure.”

“The collaboration with ZeroNines will enable us to deliver turnkey solutions for cloud business continuity and ability to migrate applications across clouds in Southeast Asia” said Tommy Lim, Chief Executive Officer of the group company. “With the signing of this agreement, we look forward to provide our partners with complete and flexible multi-cloud solution for today’s digital transformation era.”

Cloudify.Asia will be also demonstrating ZeroDown’s multi-cloud business continuity software at the Dell EMC Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23rd, 2017. This provides a practical tie-in to one of the event’s hottest topics: defining the right multi-cloud strategy and accelerating the delivery of vital services.

About ZERODOWN® Software and ZeroNines® Technology, Inc.

ZERODOWN® Software technology provides businesses with continuous access to their company data via their Business Continuity as a Service architecture, protecting applications, and transactions in the event of network interruptions that would normally cripple the enterprise. They make this environment accessible through their Patented Application Migration as a Service software, lowering barriers to entry on cloud applications and infrastructure by eliminating downtime and replay issues inherent in other cloud migration systems. ZERODOWN® breaks away from traditional disaster recovery by empowering organizations of any size with new business continuity standard: virtually unbroken continuous uptime, delivered in and easy to manage, instantly deployable multi-cloud package via AMaaS® Migration. ZeroNines’ technology leverages and maximizes customers’ current processing and storage infrastructure by operating agnostically across multiple platforms, thereby shifting the paradigm to true multi-cloud with one-click, containerized migration and deployment. ZERODOWN® offers proprietary BCaaS™ architecture information security and availability solutions. For further information, please visit: http://www.zeronines.com.

About CLOUDIFY.ASIA by HaaS Technologies Sdn Bhd.

Cloudify.Asia is born from combination of information technology and financial industries. Termed as 'TechFin', Cloudify.Asia merges the benefits of cloud technologies and flexibility of financial to distribute cloud resources and cloud tools. In today's digital transformation era, businesses require flexible IT infrastructure to support the digital initiatives. Thus, cloud infrastructures are born. Cloudify.Asia simplifies that by enabling hybrid cloud architecture, allowing applications to reside in any clouds that they require. They make this happen through Consumable Hybrid Cloud solution powered by Cloud Tools portfolio and their Local Connected Cloud. Therefore, enabling cloud technologies on premise in cloud subscription models, while allowing it to connect to public clouds or local connected clouds for further flexibility. For further information, please visit: http://www.cloudify.asia/.

Press Contact:

Mike Richmond

+1 844-976-3696

mike(at)zeronines(dot)com