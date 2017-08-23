Europe Express Announces Bob Pieri Joining Vice President of Sales

We hope to continue our extraordinary growth, expand our product offering and enhance our service to the travel agent community.

Europe Express is pleased to announce that Bob Pieri has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. With more than 30 years in the leisure travel industry, Mr. Pieri is a travel industry veteran with a track-record for engaging and growing travel agent business. His expertise and knowledge of this industry will be used to strategically propel Europe Express’s travel agent program to be the leader in European travel within the travel trade community.

Mr. Pieri began his career as the District Sales Manager at the Mark Corporation before moving to the Director of Sales position at Travel Impressions. Most recently he was the Regional Director of Sales for Avanti Destinations.

In his new role, Mr. Pieri is responsible for growing the business, engaging with the travel agent community, building industry partner relationships, and ensuring the highest levels of service and experience. In addition, Pieri will oversee and develop our outside sales team, consortia partner relationships, travel agents and industry partners.

“We are delighted to add Bob’s insights and expertise in the travel industry to the Europe Express team,” stated Paula McKay, President of Europe Express. "With Bob’s guidance, we hope to continue our extraordinary growth, expand our product offering and enhance our service to the travel agent community.”

About Europe Express

For over 26 years, we have partnered with travel advisors, exclusively, and specialize in customized FIT and Group travel. With the most extensive products and services available throughout 22 of Europe’s most visited countries, we help create unique travel experiences, with itineraries to meet any client’s budget for more than 45,000 passengers a year.