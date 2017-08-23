Digital Fuel Makes It Easy to Control Spend for Multiple Clouds

Multi Cloud Dashboard "Organizations who use Digital Fuel do not need a separate product to manage cloud expenses” said Brett Arnott, Digital Fuel’s Director of Product Management and Product Marketing.

Los Angeles, California — Digital Fuel is announcing updates to its Financial Intelligence product with new features that are essential for effectively controlling cloud costs. Financial Intelligence adds more features to enable the CIO to understand and control cloud costs. The new and enhanced cloud spend management features adds a single view of spend across multiple clouds, automated data collection from Azure and enhancements to AWS data collection.

“Cloud spend is growing fast and organizations struggle to control costs and show the value for the money they are spending on cloud,” said Brett Arnott, Digital Fuel’s Director of Product Management and Product Marketing. “With these updates, we continue to provide the best solution for managing the total cost of cloud services and clearly showing if cloud adds value to the business. Organizations who use Digital Fuel do not need a separate product to manage cloud expenses.”

With the new Multi-Cloud dashboard in Digital Fuel, the CIO and their team have one place to go to understand the public cloud spend across IT and the entire organization. At a glance, the dashboard helps answer how much is being spent, identifies the highest spend and indicates whether the organization is spending responsibly.

The on-demand nature of cloud services requires a daily view of cloud consumption. The Multi-Cloud dashboard daily trend reporting enables IT to capture usage spikes before they become an overspend issue at the end of the month. Digital Fuel’s flexibility means that the frequency of reporting can be changed to meet business needs.

With the addition of a dedicated dashboard for Azure, users can drill down from the Multi-Cloud dashboard to discretely analyze and manage costs for a single cloud vendor. The new Azure dashboard includes important cost and quantity trends as well as summaries of what Azure services have the highest spend.

Public cloud is a standard inclusion in the out of the box Cost Model in Digital Fuel. An automated approach to combining expenses from the General Ledger with costs and usage from public cloud bills makes it faster and less time consuming to calculate and track the total cost of using public cloud services. All cost drivers for public cloud are exposed making it obvious to the user what costs, in addition to the public cloud costs, make up the total cost of public cloud services.

The consumer’s view of public cloud costs presents users with public cloud costs by Service, Application and Business Unit. It displays month over month trends and year to date (YTD) totals. Digital Fuel makes it easier than ever to align public cloud spend with the business, justify public cloud spend and control public cloud consumption by fairly charging costs back to Business Units.

With the new data collector for Azure, billing data can be automatically collected directly from multiple Azure accounts. The frequency of collection is configurable so that the Multi-Cloud and Azure dashboards can be refreshed often. Setup is easy and the data collector uses the standard billing data collection methods provided by Azure.

Additional features in Digital Fuel v8.7 include:



Metrics Engine for defining, managing, measuring and benchmarking metrics with the goal of better communication and improving performance

Improvements to AWS data collection, including:

o automatic collection of cost allocation data

o automatic collection of data from AWS Marketplace

Pricing and Availability

Available from 18th August 2017.

Existing customers can contact Digital Fuel Support to discuss eligibility for update.

New customers can get more information and contact sales by visiting DigitaFuel.com.

About Digital Fuel

Digital Fuel develops software solutions that help organizations deliver more business value from every dollar spent on IT. We provide the only solution where IT leaders plan, manage and optimize the cost, quality and business value of IT service investments in one single system of record. IT and business leaders use Digital Fuel’s solutions for 100% of IT spend, private, public and hybrid cloud and for corporate shared services and revenue generating services. Digital Fuel maximizes the return on investment for hundreds of customers worldwide by providing low total cost of ownership (TCO). To learn more, please visit http://www.digitalfuel.com.

