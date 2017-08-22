SkillSurvey, a provider of cloud-based solutions that help organizations hire with faster, more reliable hiring data, and iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announced today that 50 organizations have integrated SkillSurvey ReferenceTM into their iCIMS Talent Platform, gaining improved insights on their candidates.

The number of integrations between the two solutions has increased by 50 percent so far this year, and continues to accelerate with many more in progress.

“We are excited by the growing number of integrations year over year with iCIMS,” said Rob Bennett, vice president of strategic alliances at SkillSurvey. “We’re making it easy for reference checking to take place as part of a recruiter’s regular workflow within their iCIMS platform. This means that recruiters can receive reliable screening information about their candidates without having to track anyone down, or leave a series of voicemails.”

With a simple process that begins in iCIMS, organizations can ensure that reference checking takes place for every job candidate in a consistent and compliant way.

Once an applicant is entered into iCIMS, the reference checking process begins. The candidate is sent an email with a link to enter his or her references into SkillSurvey ReferenceTM. The references then receive a communication to complete an online job-specific survey requesting their feedback on the candidate’s past work performance. Within a few days, recruiters get detailed candidate feedback reports with relevant job information to share with their hiring managers. SkillSurvey clients see a median end-to-end turnaround time of 1.7 business days, from over 80 percent of references.

“We are thrilled about reaching this milestone with SkillSurvey and look forward to continuing to provide customers with a seamless experience for integrating their reference checking and talent acquisition processes for optimized hiring decisions,” said Michael Wilczak, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development of iCIMS. “It’s rewarding to watch our community of partners continue to grow, supporting our goal of offering organizations the high-quality solutions needed to solve unique talent acquisition challenges.”

“The biggest advocates for the solution are our hiring managers who now demand the SkillSurvey candidate feedback report before scheduling the in-person interview,” explained Brenton Jones, senior manager of talent acquisition at HD Supply. “SkillSurvey allows references to submit confidential and candid feedback online using any device instead of on-the-spot and often inconvenient phone calls. This results in much faster and more honest candidate feedback for our hiring managers.”

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry’s most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS’ PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,500 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.

About SkillSurvey®

SkillSurvey applies the science of human behavior and harnesses the power of insights and data to create a fuller picture of the people you recruit and hire. SkillSurvey makes the referencing, sourcing and credentialing process more efficient and effective — helping employers save time and money, grow revenues, and bring employees onboard faster.

SkillSurvey Reference™ is proven to reduce turnover and SkillSurvey SourceTM offers new ways to build your talent pool. SkillSurvey Credential OnDemand® helps healthcare organizations onboard skilled practitioners faster with digital peer referencing. Visit SkillSurvey at http://www.skillsurvey.com, and on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SkillSurvey® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and SkillSurvey ReferenceTM is a trademark of SkillSurvey Inc.

SkillSurvey Reference is a patented solution.

© 2017 SkillSurvey Inc. and its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Sabath

Sloane & Company

(212) 446-1873

ssabath(at)sloanepr(dot)com