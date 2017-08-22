"We are extremely proud of this incredible recognition," said Forest Bronzan, CEO of Email Aptitude, "Email Aptitude works tirelessly everyday to crush results for our amazing clients and to have that effort recognized is a tremendous honor.”

Inc. magazine ranked Email Aptitude No. 1,037 overall on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: its privately-held businesses.

The company provides ESP-Agnostic full-service email marketing management to fast-growth and enterprise brands and made its spot on the list by achieving 411.66% growth over the past three years.

Additional placements breakdowns for Email Aptitude include:



#1 Fastest Growing Email Agency

#6 Fastest Growing San Francisco Bay Area (Marketing and Advertising)

#20 Fastest Growing San Francisco Bay Area (Self-Funded)

#39 Fastest Growing San Francisco Bay Area (All Companies)

#102 Fastest Growing Nationwide (Marketing and Advertising)

#1,037 Fastest Growing Overall

“The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, in Palm Desert, CA.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Email Aptitude:

Email Aptitude is an award-winning, Inc. 5000 Fast-Growth Agency focused on email marketing strategy and full-service management. Comprised of top industry veterans and the new bright minds of email, Email Aptitude manages programs for some of the world's hottest fast-growth startups and global enterprise brands. http://www.emailaptitude.com/