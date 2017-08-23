WPSS Partners With JLS Enterprises To Exploit Underutilized Space

“Working with JLS on this project to develop the steps necessary to exploit the customer’s underutilized space, was a win win for everyone and we are happy with the outcome.”

In a recent partnership with JLS Enterprises, Western Pacific Storage Solutions (http://www.WPSS.com) increased the cubic value of overall usable space for a manufacturer based in downtown Los Angeles by creating a platform (mezzanine) addition over an existing components assembly area.

JLS Enterprises, a company known for helping clients discover resourceful solutions to problematic material handling needs, recognized that WPSS had the experience and know-how to engineer all the components for a new platform (mezzanine) to be utilized as office space.

If the same office space had been built by traditional methods on separate real estate, it could have cost the manufacturer a bare minimum of $75 per square foot, or $131,250.00 nearly 3x as much as the final solution. And that cost doesn't take into consideration permits or land cost. Plus, the ability to maximize cubic feet in an existing structure is a more environmentally friendly approach to growth.

Richard Silverman, President of JLS said, “When we needed a platform constructed in areas where the day-to-day work of a business must continue as usual during the construction phase, partnering with WPSS on the delivery of a new Industrial Structures platform was the way to go.” Additionally, the customer had previously purchased a platform from Western Pacific Storage Systems and wanted to add more platform space adjacent to that existing platform.

So, work was executed in the following issue areas: The customer wanted all columns from the existing platform to “line-up” with the columns on the new platform. This required special column-to-base plate orientation, to avoid interference with existing obstructions The customer wanted the deck to be cantilevered at the North End. This was done to match the existing “look” of the original platform.

The new platform was to “span” over the pallet racks running parallel to the platform allowing the existing storage rack footprint to remain intact. This required only the upper third of the pallet racks to be shortened to provide the necessary clearance.

Sprinkler Drop Line along one side of existing structure needed to be moved to allow the frame of the new platform to be installed along side of the existing Frame Beam. This was needed to avoid interference with the new structure.

To custom fit the previously installed platform (mezzanine), the original platform and offices were not “square”. Now, the older platform was trimmed off along the edge of the existing platform frame so that the new flooring could be installed “square”.

In a largely-developed metropolitan area like downtown Los Angeles, finding additional office space is difficult. The cost of building new additions is often astronomically prohibitive.

In this case, the cost of the platform addition was $55k, and added approximately 1,750 additional square feet. The platform addition included lighting, sprinkler system, all materials, and the engineering of the structure itself.

Tom Rogers, CEO of Western Pacific Storage Solutions, stated, “Working with JLS on this project to develop the steps necessary to exploit the customer’s underutilized space, was a win win for everyone and we are happy with the outcome.”

