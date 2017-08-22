Assemble Systems, the leading provider of Construction Data Management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new mobile app for use on Apple iPads and iPhones. The mobile app by Assemble is a powerful addition to the existing Assemble product family. Construction professionals will now have access to 3D models and “conditioned meta-data” all within the easy to use Assemble mobile app. Assemble will debut the app at the Advancing Field Technology Conference in Denver this week. The conference is known for bringing AEC thought leaders together to identify ways companies can leverage technology to improve productivity in the field.

The Assemble Systems app brings the high performance functionality of its core offering, Assemble Insight to the mobile users’ fingertips. The Assemble mobile app combines high performance model viewing and advanced data management with the ease of use of the iPad. Providing access to the model inventory, the mobile app leverages 3D project data allowing users to sort by specific systems, scopes, or objects of the construction project. The project team can also easily add specific assembly codes or status to any object in the model helping to track activity in the field. All of the detailed model data that you would normally get from Assemble’s cloud based solution is now available on the mobile app.

“Assemble continues to listen to our customers who have invested heavily in mobile technology over the last few years and have asked us to provide this extension to our solution,” according to Don Henrich, CEO of Assemble Systems. “It is clear that the Building Information Model provides information that can quickly help to solve challenging problems in the field, and that a tablet or a phone is the best way to deliver it quickly. We look forward to rolling this out broadly to the growing number of project teams using BIM in the field.”

This release is welcome news to existing customers of Assemble and Procore, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. This integration between the two company’s products will improve collaboration of their mobile users, and will be available on the Procore App Marketplace in the coming weeks. Procore customers will be able to view the 3D Model on their iPad through the Assemble integration. “We’re pleased to partner with Assemble to bring the value of BIM to the field, as it’s traditionally been limited to the office.” said Paul Lyandres, VP, Strategy & Business Development. “Procore is focused on connecting people, applications and devices and Procore’s integration with Assemble’s iOS App does just that, all from your fingertips, anywhere.”

Contact us if you would like to see a demo of the new Assemble Mobile App or stop by our booth at the Advancing Field Estimation Conference.

About Assemble Systems:

Assemble Systems with offices in Boston and Houston provides construction data management solutions through access to projects Building Information models. Its core offering, Assemble Insight is a cloud based platform allowing AEC firms to leverage 3D data for increased project insight, advanced project collaboration and data driven decision making. Assemble is used today to manage over 9,000 projects.