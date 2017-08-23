Trade Commission of Spain Announces 24th Annual Spain's Great Match

The Trade Commission of Spain in New York and Wines from Spain announce the 24th annual Spain’s Great Match, the largest Spanish wine and food event in the U.S., to take place October 4 at New York’s iconic IAC HQ Building and November 2 at Chicago’s VenueSIX10.

Hundreds of wines, representing many of the exciting varietals and wine regions of Spain, will be featured in a walk-around tasting format. Spanish wineries and their American importers will present their best products, including new wines and the latest vintages, to wine industry professionals during the day and consumers in the evening.

During the afternoon, members of the wine trade and press are invited to various tasting seminars in addition to the walk-around tasting. In the evening, Spain’s Great Match will open to the public for a ticketed event that will feature, along with the wine stations, some of each city’s best Spanish restaurants and tapas bars. Showcasing the lifestyle of Spain, the event will also include examples of Spain’s award-winning design industry.

“For the 24th Spain’s Great Match, we are excited to showcase some of the best of Spanish wine, food, culture and design to New York and Chicago area wine professionals, wine lovers and Hispanophiles,” says Genaro González Palacios, Senior Trade Commissioner of The Trade Commission of Spain in New York. “Spain’s Great Match has become an exciting annual fall tradition in New York, and we’re excited to be returning to Chicago after 8 years to present the supreme quality and diversity of all things Spain: wine, food, and design.”

Wine trade and press are invited to attend the event for seminars and a walk-around tasting from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., while the evening event will be ticketed and open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older to enter.

To register for Spain's Great Match trade event in New York, please visit: sgm2017ny.eventbrite.com.

To purchase tickets to the evening portion of Spain’s Great Match in New York, please visit: sgmpublic2017ny.eventbrite.com.

About Wines from Spain

The Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (Instituto Español de Comercio Exterior, ICEX) is the public platform for the promotion of Spanish exports and Spanish companies abroad. Vinos de España - or Wines from Spain - is ICEX's brand for a wide range of promotional activities designed to inform trade and consumers about Spanish wines. Wines from Spain has been promoting Spanish wines in the United States for nearly 30 years. For more information about Wines from Spain, please visit http://www.winesfromspainusa.com.