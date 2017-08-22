The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America includes 35 attorneys from the New York office of the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

This year, more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication, with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed. The “Top Listed” designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a particular location and practice area. The recognition is based exclusively on number of listed attorneys, according to Best Lawyers.

According to the Best Lawyers website, the attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.

The New York Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:



Daniel J. Ansell, Litigation – Real Estate

Dennis J. Block, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergersand Acquisitions Law

Linda L. D’Onofrio, Public Finance Law

Richard A. Edlin, Corporate Law

Rosanna M. Fox, Immigration Law

Judith D. Fryer, Corporate Law

Jerrold F. Goldberg, Employment Law - Management

Linda B. Hirschson, Trusts and Estates

Robert J. Ivanhoe, Real Estate Law

Barbara T. Kaplan, Litigation and Controversy – Tax

Warren J. Karp, Real Estate Law

Gary S. Kleinman, Real Estate Law

Thomas Leslie, Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law

Jeffrey D. Mamorsky, Litigation - ERISA

Alan E. Mansfield, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - First Amendment, Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation – Securities

Peter A. Miller, Real Estate Law

Nancy A. Mitchell, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Marc L. Mukasey, Criminal Defense: White-Collar

David W. Oppenheim, Franchise Law

Lenard M. Parkins, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy

Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Real Estate Law

Richard A. Rosenbaum, Corporate Law

Steven C. Russo, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental

Paul D. Schindler, Entertainment Law - Music

Jay A. Segal, Land Use and Zoning Law

Francis J. Serbaroli, Health Care Law

James I. Serota, Commercial Litigation

Howard R. Shapiro, Real Estate Law

Barry E. Shimkin, Real Estate Law

Jeffrey B. Sklaroff, Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Louis M. Solomon, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property

Jonathan L. Sulds, Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Labor Law – Management

Alan N. Sutin, Information Technology Law, Technology Law

Mary F. Voce, Tax Law

Edward C. Wallace, Corporate Law

