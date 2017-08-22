(PRWEB) August 22, 2017
The 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America includes 35 attorneys from the New York office of the international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
This year, more than 360 Greenberg Traurig attorneys from across the firm’s U.S. offices are listed in the publication, with 26 of the firm’s attorneys named “Lawyers of the Year.” For the 11th consecutive year, Greenberg Traurig is top-listed by Best Lawyers for having the highest number of attorneys listed. The “Top Listed” designation is given to the firm that has the most listed lawyers in a particular location and practice area. The recognition is based exclusively on number of listed attorneys, according to Best Lawyers.
According to the Best Lawyers website, the attorneys are selected based upon a peer-review process, in an effort to capture a general consensus from leaders in the legal field regarding their peers’ accomplishments and capabilities.
The New York Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed in 2018 Best Lawyers in America are:
- Daniel J. Ansell, Litigation – Real Estate
- Dennis J. Block, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergersand Acquisitions Law
- Linda L. D’Onofrio, Public Finance Law
- Richard A. Edlin, Corporate Law
- Rosanna M. Fox, Immigration Law
- Judith D. Fryer, Corporate Law
- Jerrold F. Goldberg, Employment Law - Management
- Linda B. Hirschson, Trusts and Estates
- Robert J. Ivanhoe, Real Estate Law
- Barbara T. Kaplan, Litigation and Controversy – Tax
- Warren J. Karp, Real Estate Law
- Gary S. Kleinman, Real Estate Law
- Thomas Leslie, Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
- Jeffrey D. Mamorsky, Litigation - ERISA
- Alan E. Mansfield, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - First Amendment, Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation – Securities
- Peter A. Miller, Real Estate Law
- Nancy A. Mitchell, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Marc L. Mukasey, Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- David W. Oppenheim, Franchise Law
- Lenard M. Parkins, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Real Estate Law
- Richard A. Rosenbaum, Corporate Law
- Steven C. Russo, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental
- Paul D. Schindler, Entertainment Law - Music
- Jay A. Segal, Land Use and Zoning Law
- Francis J. Serbaroli, Health Care Law
- James I. Serota, Commercial Litigation
- Howard R. Shapiro, Real Estate Law
- Barry E. Shimkin, Real Estate Law
- Jeffrey B. Sklaroff, Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Louis M. Solomon, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Jonathan L. Sulds, Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment, Labor Law – Management
- Alan N. Sutin, Information Technology Law, Technology Law
- Mary F. Voce, Tax Law
- Edward C. Wallace, Corporate Law
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.