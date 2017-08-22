MyScript Introduces Cloud Sync for Nebo App

Nebo is the first notetaking application of its kind that combines the benefits of handwriting with the power and productivity of digital computing and sharing within the cloud.

MyScript, a pioneering market leader in accurate, high-performance handwriting recognition and digital ink management technology, has just launched cloud sync for its award winning notetaking app, Nebo. Until now, Nebo users could only save MyScript Interactive Ink® notes within the app on their device – with the new cloud sync feature, users can quickly and easily upload and save their Nebo files to the cloud for later editing or use on other devices. By leveraging the power of the cloud and MyScript Interactive Ink technology, Nebo makes handwritten digital document creation both seamless and highly productive.

“Nebo is the first notetaking application of its kind that combines the benefits of handwriting with the power and productivity of digital computing and sharing within the cloud,” said Denis Manceau, vice president of product management, MyScript. “With this update, users gain even more productivity by being able to save Nebo documents to the cloud and search all notebooks for information.”

With MyScript’s ground-breaking interactive ink technology, users can write complex mathematical equations, draw diagrams, sketch pictures and instantly convert to digital form for seamless sharing and storing between devices in the cloud. Nebo’s real-time digitized text, diagrams and mathematical equations are editable with the stylus alone, providing for ease-of-use and productivity gains previously not possible with traditional digital handwriting.

Dropbox is the first cloud storage service available on Nebo, with additional platforms planned in future releases. MyScript’s cloud sync is available as an update for Nebo on Windows® and Apple app stores. Additional improvements include the ability to search notes quickly within users’ Nebo notebooks or across all notebooks on various platforms.

“We have listened to our users and are proud to deliver their number one request with the introduction of the cloud sync update. Now, they can store and access their Nebo notes more safely and easily – from anywhere,” continued Manceau.

Nebo’s upcoming cloud-oriented updates with new and improved capabilities will continue to make advances for the digital ink industry. Collaboration is enabled by exporting to other programs or locations, like a default browser, Microsoft® Word on Windows, PDF on iOS or sharing from the cloud.

About MyScript®

MyScript is the acknowledged market leader in accurate, high-performance handwriting recognition and digital ink management technology. MyScript technology combines digital ink management with easy searching of handwritten text, as well as the accurate recognition of complex mathematical equations, geometric shapes and music notation. MyScript solutions are available on all leading desktop and mobile operating systems, including Windows®, Apple® mac OS®, Linux®, iOS® and Android™. With nearly 100 languages supported and a truly international team, MyScript serves customers worldwide from its headquarters in Nantes, France, and regional offices located in China, Japan, Korea and the U.S. For further information, please visit myscript.com.

