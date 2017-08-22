Working with a strategic leader like Slalom has enhanced our adoption effectiveness process, which is a key element of our proprietary client engagement model and how we serve our clients.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled medical interpreting company, today announced its collaboration with Slalom, the purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, to provide more effective communication for healthcare professionals and their limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) patients.

InDemand Interpreting connects healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs), across the care continuum. InDemand supports its more than 800 healthcare clients nationwide to provide increased access to medically qualified interpreters, ensuring better communication between patients and providers while improving outcomes.

As healthcare administrators know, implementing a new technology or process in clinical settings can be challenging. InDemand worked together with Slalom to design a proactive adoption strategy which would better meet the needs of healthcare organizations nationwide in adopting VRI technology more effectively.

“Slalom partners with companies to evaluate their challenges and provide strategic guidance on the most effective solutions,” said Kim Taylor, Solution Principal with Slalom’s Organizational Effectiveness practice in Chicago. “We worked together with InDemand to identify the key issues facing healthcare organizations today when implementing new technologies and provided strategies to improve adoption of VRI, throughout health systems, for their clients.”

“InDemand is committed to employing best practices to assist our healthcare clients in efficiently and effectively implementing our technology-enabled medical interpreting solutions,” said Mary Kate Salley, Executive Vice President Operations, InDemand Interpreting. “Working with a strategic leader like Slalom has enhanced our adoption effectiveness process, which is a key element of our proprietary client engagement model and how we serve our clients.”

Learn more about useful adoption strategies in our five-part blog series: Adoption Effectiveness and Change Management in Healthcare Settings. The series starts today with a new article publishing every two weeks through October.

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology, InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care at the push of a button. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, with solutions spanning business advisory, customer experience, technology, and analytics. We partner with companies to push the boundaries of what’s possible—together. We were named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017 and are regularly recognized by our employees as a best place to work. You can find us in 25 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Learn more at Slalom.com.