TouchPoints are non-invasive, wearable devices that use patent-pending neuroscience technology to relieve stress and anxiety, improve focus, reduce cravings, improve performance, manage anger and more These wearable devices are absolute game changers, and we're so happy to feature The TouchPoint Solution on our show.

The Touchpoint Solution Co-Founders Vicki Mayo and Dr. Amy Serin will soon appear on the award-winning, global TV show, Modern Living with kathy ireland®. The segment's topic is a breakthrough way to help people alleviate stress, get better sleep, reduce cravings, manage anger and more.

The Touchpoint Solution was founded in 2015 with the mission of bringing relief to the millions of people who suffer from stress and anxiety. Over the last decade, Dr. Serin's work in therapy and neuroscience led to the discovery that a component of successful PTSD treatment could be used as a stand-alone product for people whose stress and intensities hamper performance, relaxation, sleep and their ability to cope with sensory stimuli. Dr. Serin then used data and research to quantify significant brain changes after just seconds of use. When Dr. Serin recognized that this method was too powerful a treatment to be confined to doctors' offices (due to its effectiveness and simplicity), she partnered with entrepreneur Vicki Mayo to bring TouchPoints to the world.

Dr. Serin says that The Touchpoint Solution's TouchPoint wearable devices can alleviate stress in as little as thirty seconds -- and there's much research to back this up. She explains, "I took a component of successful treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder, and then embedded a technology into wearable devices. Your brain is always going between the calm nervous system and the stressful nervous system. The science in TouchPoints can move the brain into more of the calm nervous system."

JL Haber, Vice President of Programming for Modern Living with kathy ireland®, is delighted to feature The Touchpoint Solution. He says, “When it comes to reducing stress, is there anyone who couldn't benefit? We all get stressed out from time to time. But the co-founders of The Touchpoint Solution have come up with a brilliant, scientifically-proven way to help manage this. These wearable devices are absolute game changers, and we're so happy to feature The TouchPoint Solution on our show."

For more information about The Touchpoint Solution, visit TheTouchpointSolution.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored programming on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 7:30am EST and Bloomberg International on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7:00am GMT, 10:00am D.F. and 2:30pm HKT.

