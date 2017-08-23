Uptime Legal Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Uptime Legal Systems, the leading provider of cloud services to law firms, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year.

“We’re excited and honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year, and to be among America’s fastest growing companies,” said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal’s CEO.

“Making the list once was an honor. Making the list four years in a row is a testament to our amazing team and the thousands of lawyers that work with Uptime.”

“We look forward to continuing to help our clients manage and grow their practices.”

About the 2016 Inc. 5000

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands in late-August) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $200 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,631 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.