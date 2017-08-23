Cirrus Medical Staffing Launches New Website

Cirrus Medical Staffing, one of the fastest-growing staffing firms for traveling medical professionals, recently launched a new website, http://www.cirrusmedicalstaffing.com. The new site pairs a robust job search with a visually appealing interface, built to respond to the needs of healthcare professionals who are traveling on short-term assignments to healthcare facilities around the country.

“We built a website that’s easy and intuitive for our travelers to navigate – a digital platform with increased functionality; allowing our clinicians to keep their time valuable,” said Andrea Zveibil, president and COO of Cirrus Medical Staffing.

A key new feature of the website is the Job Cart, enabling users to save jobs they are interested in and submit a quick application for these assignments simultaneously when ready to “check out”, akin to a shopping experience online. The new Resources section includes interactive maps to assist travel nurses and rehabilitation therapy professionals seeking state licensure, as well as detailed information explaining the many facets of travel staffing – from housing to bonus programs to candidate requirements.

“Cirrus Medical Staffing is committed to ‘Quality Care…Because it Matters,’” said Zveibil. “Our new website underscores this mission, providing travel nurses and travel allied clinicians the knowledge and access they need to get an assignment in an ever-shifting healthcare landscape.”

The site is designed to help medical professionals save time by making their experience feel effortless, conveniently providing the resources they need to manage their travel career. The website is entirely mobile-friendly, and travelers can browse for jobs as easily as they would on desktop. Understanding and serving travelers’ needs carries over to many of Cirrus’ business practices, and is why the company has been named on Staffing Industry Analysts’ list of Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms.

About Cirrus Medical Staffing

Cirrus Medical Staffing has been providing scalable staffing solutions to leading healthcare facilities for more than 10 years, successfully placing traveling medical professionals in contract positions. Cirrus is a member of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) and Joint Commission accredited.