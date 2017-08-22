My passion is using data and technology to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Zack Tisch as the firm’s new Consulting Services Executive. Mr. Tisch will oversee all aspects of consulting services for the KLAS-ranked healthcare IT consulting firm’s national accounts, from assisting clients with initial vendor selection and pre-implementation planning through go-live support and post-live optimization. As part of his role, he will act as lead advisor ensuring that client projects get started on the right foot with emphasis on budgetary planning, implementation team set-up, and vendor selection due diligence.

Mr. Tisch brings over 12 years of healthcare technology experience to Pivot Point. Since beginning his career as a project manager and implementation lead with Epic Systems Corporation more than a decade ago, he has worked with countless leading healthcare organizations, including M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai, and UCLA Health. Mr. Tisch most recently worked as Director of Advisory Services for Nordic Consulting Partners. His clinical and revenue cycle software implementation experience has spanned inpatient, outpatient, academic, and pediatric medical facilities where he managed 250-member implementation teams with budgets exceeding $300 million. Certified in 15 Epic applications and experienced in several other EHR platforms, Mr. Tisch is adept at translating organizational initiatives and guiding principles into efficient, cost-effective plans.

Mr. Tisch’s areas of expertise include:



Implementation Strategy

Executive and Physician Engagement

Total Cost of Ownership Modeling

Process Improvement

Staff Management

Affiliate Rollouts

Go-Live and Post-Live Support

Optimization

Analytics & Decision Support

Meaningful Use

“My passion is using data and technology to improve patient care and operational efficiency,” said Mr. Tisch. “I’m inspired by Pivot Point’s dedication to our clients and maintaining the utmost quality, as reflected in our KLAS rating. I look forward to helping our customers derive maximum value from their healthcare IT investments to drive improved patient outcomes.”

Managing Partner Rachel Marano sees the addition of Mr. Tisch as a win for clients and staff alike. “Zack possesses the unique ability to see the holistic view of clients’ goals and priorities as it relates to the many moving pieces required to get them there,” said Marano. “His proven track record echoes our commitment to our clients and he brings new opportunities for mentorship to our internal team. We look forward to the work we’ll do together.”

