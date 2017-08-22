Hawaii Personal Injury Attorney Aaron Creps has been recognized in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, an attorney rating service regarded as one of the most trusted in the nation. Hailed as a significant accomplishment in the legal profession, recognition by Best Lawyers speaks volumes about an attorney’s exceptional professional abilities and the level of respect they have earned from their legal peers.

Aaron, a native of Kailua, Oahu, has dedicated his professional career to advocating on behalf of victims and families throughout Hawaii after they have been harmed by the negligence of others. Through his unwavering commitment to clients and their futures, and application of his extensive experience and talent, Aaron has produced numerous successful results in even the most challenging cases. It is this record of success, and his reputation in the local and legal community as a passionate ally for victims’ rights, that have earned him his inclusion in Best Lawyers in the area of Plaintiff’s Personal Injury Litigation.

Published annually, The Best Lawyers in America distinguishes itself from other attorney rating services by basing its selection methodology entirely on peer review. Candidates who have been nominated for inclusion must pass a rigorous evaluation process in which leading lawyers utilize their insight to determine which nominees meet objective criteria that truly places them atop their field.

Aaron’s inclusion in Best Lawyers is a testament to his record of success representing clients harmed in all types of preventable incidents, including those involving auto accidents, defective products, and serious injuries. It is also a distinction that can make local residents and others injured in Hawaii confident about choosing to work with Aaron and the proven legal team at Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner.

Aaron Creps is a Hawaii personal injury attorney at Leavitt, Yamane & Soldner – a law firm with over a century of experience fighting for victims across all islands of Hawaii. Over the years, the firm has established itself as a practice capable of securing the justice and compensation clients need in a range of personal injury cases. More information about Aaron, the firm, and the cases they handle can be found at http://www.lyslaw.com.