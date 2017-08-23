Koenig is an energy industry veteran deeply experienced in sales, marketing, operations, and new technology channel marketing and distribution. Over the past decade, Koenig has driven technology adoption and implemented leading microgrid and energy storage projects across North America, gaining recognition for his technology expertise and as a trusted partner to all types of project teams.

Koenig’s experience includes Lockheed Martin Energy, Princeton Power Systems, VP roles for Corvus Energy and advisory roles for Ballistic Breaker, Electric Pipeline, and Dynamo Micropower.

"Matt's experience bringing advanced technology to market and his extensive contacts will be key in helping us expand the reach of our Real-Time Smart Energy Suite (RT|SES) software and support the timely response to growing demand for our real-time intelligence and smart grid applications," says CEO Douglass Campbell. "It's an honor to welcome Matt to our team."

"I’m thrilled to join a recognized innovator with great potential for growth,” said Koenig. “DC Systems’ Real-Time Distributed Energy Control System (RT|DECS) has proven success with utilities, which affords it tremendous potential for application to the control of distributed energy resources, microgrids and energy storage systems. I look forward to helping DC Systems’ customers and partners innovate and succeed as the energy industry continues to evolve."

Koenig is based in Duxbury, MA, with an office at DC Systems in Redwood City, CA. He joins a veteran leadership team that developed real-time solutions for energy, telecom, trading and space systems. Koenig will be working alongside Campbell, CEO, and architect of DC Systems’ original RTscada. Campbell serves as the technology strategist for the evolving software applications used by major utilities and customers worldwide.

About DC Systems

DC Systems (http://www.dcsystems.com) has been a trusted partner to major utilities, power producers and large energy users since 1990, with hundreds of systems deployed across the Americas. We develop utility-grade, vendor-agnostic, real-time software for power system and grid-interconnection, telemetry, analysis, monitoring, control, and communication gateways. Our Real-Time Smart Energy SuiteTM (RT|SES) applications dynamically optimize grid operations, from edge devices to substations to control centers. Our distributed architecture allows customers to efficiently scale and add applications with superior real-time performance. Applications include SCADA, Substation Automation, Distribution Automation solutions such as Automatic Sectionalization and Restoration, Distributed Energy Control Systems, Virtual Power Plants, DERMS, and Microgrids. DC Systems headquarters are in Redwood City, CA. For more information, please contact press(at)dcsystems(dot)com.