Industry Veteran David Montague Joins Neuro-ID’s Advisory Board

Neuro-ID, a leading provider of prescriptive analytics for the risk industry, today announced that industry influencer David Montague has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Montague, who is the founder of The Fraud Practice, brings an impressive track record and vast industry experience to Neuro-ID.

As an advisor to Neuro-ID, Mr. Montague will engage directly with the Neuro-ID executive management team. Mr. Montague’s insight and industry knowledge of Neuro-ID’s unique technology provides a valuable resource for understanding its customers, partners and overall market position. Mr. Montague will have an influence on Neuro-ID’s long-term product vision and will actively exchange best practices for establishing Neuro-ID’s market leadership in the risk industry.

“Neuro-ID provides an exciting and innovative technology for the risk industry,” said Mr. Montague. “Neuro-ID’s solution is the first to effectively bring awareness behind a digital customer’s answers on application questions in real time. Neuro-ID is bridging fraud and credit perspectives to make better and faster decisions. This provides insight into irregularities and risk signals that did not exist before. When customers are presented with Neuro-ID’s offering, there is an “ah-ha” moment as they realize the immediate value that the technology can provide to their business.”

“David is highly respected for his business knowledge and thought leadership throughout the fintech space,” said Jack Alton, CEO of Neuro-ID. “David brings unique insight into every aspect of our business. David will provide strong feedback and share experiences to help Neuro-ID navigate the evolving risk market while keeping our customers and partners at the forefront of our efforts.”

Mr. Montague is the founder of The Fraud Practice, has spent the last 20 years working in the eCommerce space and is well respected for his business knowledge and thought leadership. His background includes an in-depth application of innovative solutions for preventing business to business and business to consumer e-commerce fraud. Prior to founding The Fraud Practice, Mr. Montague held the position of Director of Risk Solutions at CyberSource Inc. and National Principal at IBM Global Services.

Along with holding a Master's Degree in Information Management, Mr. Montague is a published author and noted speaker in the fraud and security industry and is an active member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners ACFE. Mr. Montague offers extensive knowledge in electronic payments and fraud prevention with over 20 years of consulting and product development experience specifically related to this space.

About Neuro-ID

Neuro-ID is the leading provider of prescriptive analytics for the risk industry. Uniquely leveraging patent-pending neuro science and prescriptive analytics to construct and analyze forward-looking, risk-relevant questions, Neuro-ID is quickly disrupting the FinTech software space. The technology shows that by understanding “how” an individual responds to a set of questions in real time, can reveal insights into a customers intent, creating an exciting new dimension of risk analysis that was previously undetectable. As a complimentary technology solution to a customer’s existing risk engine, Neuro-ID enables large and mid-sized customers to better understand their online applicants, mitigate risk and grow their businesses in real-time.

Neuro-ID is a privately held company headquartered in Whitefish, Montana. To learn more about Neuro-ID, please visit us at LinkedIn, via twitter @id_neuro, or Neuro-ID website at http://www.neuro-ID.com