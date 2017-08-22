Civicom MRS continues to aid the global researcher by extending the multilingual capability of Chatterbox to Hebrew, Korean, and Taiwanese speakers.

Civicom Chatterbox is an online community bulletin board that can be used for asynchronous focus group discussions. The platform allows users to input their insights in the form of text, images, and videos, through various in-platform activities up to an extended period. Researchers have the option to let participants interact with each other or with the researcher only, depending on project needs.

Civicom Chatterbox is packed with built-in capabilities. It has gamification tools that effectively aid researchers in driving respondent engagement, robust analysis and reporting tools that researchers can use to extract insights, and it is designed to be user-friendly, mobile-ready, and accessible to a global demographic.

With the addition of Hebrew, Korean, and Taiwanese interface capabilities to Chatterbox, researchers can now reach out to even more language-specific communities. Examples of applications with these new languages include online communities of Orthodox Rabbis sharing perspectives on policies and positions on various issues in Hebrew, Taiwanese stakeholders discussing the international export of crude oil and petroleum products from the Middle East, and the South Korean population commenting on the role of the United States amidst the North Korean threat in the peninsula. Researchers can also now run consumer packaged goods studies with respondents in these countries who speak only these local languages.

Chatterbox is also available in English, Spanish, French, Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Romanian, German, Japanese, Russian, and Arabic. This multi-language customization capability allows study designers to cater to groups such as immigrant or multilingual communities that have yet to or do not fully communicate in English. Respondents can then comfortably post and interact with an interface they are familiar with, especially in consumer studies on niche categories with highly localized jargon such as retail shopping, food, baking, medicines, and patient journeys.

With a growing expertise in facilitating global and multi-country studies, Civicom Marketing Research Services continues to improve its suite of telephone and web-enabled solutions for the global researcher, with services that include global recruitment, a multi-language online research platform, multi-language mobile ethnography, and various translation capabilities.

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a qualitative mobile tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, and offering geolocation plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection.

Civicom ThoughtLight™ works with both iOS and Android and is a useful tool for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys. Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

