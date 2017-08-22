Companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits earn a place on the Journal’s prestigious list.

InviteManager, whose web and mobile apps make it easy for companies to take clients to events and prove the ROI, has been named one of LA’s Best Places to Work by LA Business Journal for the third year in a row. This recognition is the latest in a series of high-profile awards InviteManager has received, including:



LA Business Journal spotlights the companies whose hiring and employee development make them best in class across a large segment of industries. Companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits earn a place on the Journal’s prestigious list.

“We are humbled to be recognized by LA Business Journal for being a top workplace,” said InviteManager VP of Talent Kevin Keenan. “Our team’s passion and commitment to our customers is what sets us apart from other companies. This award is a tremendous honor for all of us at InviteManager.”

With global offices in North America and Asia, InviteManager continues to achieve strong growth. Revenues have grown 635 percent over the past three years as the company has added dozens of the world’s best-known brands like Anheuser-Busch, FedEx, American Express, MasterCard, Konica Minolta, and Panasonic. By focusing intensely on culture and hiring, InviteManager continues to be one of the top places to work.

InviteManager provides companies of all shapes and sizes with a powerful way to manage client entertainment. Gone are the days of managing requests for event tickets over email and Excel. Companies can now automate client entertainment by putting it all into InviteManager, where they know the right people are taking the right clients out to the events which will produce the greatest benefit to the organization. With dozens of real-time reports, it’s easy for organizations to precisely track usage and ROI for all their client entertainment.

“Companies spend over $600 billion annually taking clients to live events because it works,” notes Keenan. “For the first time, they can make it easy and show the strong financial impact this has on their business. We’re proud to be recognized by LA Business Journal for being a top place to work, and we are excited to add more outstanding people to our team this year.”

About InviteManager

You share events and experiences with customers that work. InviteManager makes it easy and proves the ROI.

Companies globally invest over $600 billion in client entertainment, customer events, and sports tickets every year. InviteManager makes client entertainment easy and proves the ROI by providing convenient and simple tech to create events, invite guests, register and check-in customers, and report on the effectiveness of each event in real-time. Here’s how it works.

The choice of thousands of globally known companies like Nissan, FedEx, Verizon, American Express, Anheuser Busch, MasterCard and sixty pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA, InviteManager connects companies and their customers with event and ticket management solutions for today's business. InviteManager partners with the leading players in the events and corporate ticket industry, including Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Uber, and OpenTable. By working right inside the apps customers already use, like Salesforce, Concur, and Microsoft Outlook, InviteManager makes it easy for business of all sizes to manage all their client entertainment without having to switch between multiple apps.

InviteManager is based in Calabasas, CA with five offices globally managing and automating over 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year.